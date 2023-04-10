The free public panel and discussion will take place at the Museum and Archives of Vernon on Saturday, April 22. (Contributed).

The free public panel and discussion will take place at the Museum and Archives of Vernon on Saturday, April 22. (Contributed).

Free Indigenous seminar on fire burning happening at Vernon museum

The panel, featuring Indigenous fire experts, will take place on Earth Day

An opportunity to learn about traditional Indigenous fire management is coming to The Museum and Archives of Vernon on Saturday, April 22.

Forests and Wildfire in a Changing Climate: Rekindling Indigenous Stewardship, is the name of the free public panel and discussion that will take place at the museum from 2-4 p.m.

The panelists include Joe Gilchrist of the Interior Salish Firekeepers’ Society, Tiffany Wilson of Rider Ventures and Mike Anderson of the Skeetchestn Natural Resources Corporation.

Gilchrist is a prominent Salish fire keeper who is on a mission to reignite the regenerative burning practices that his ancestors had used as commonplace within villages.

“In the (B.C.) Interior, it’s a fire-inclusive landscape,” Gilchrist explained in an article to the National Observer. “It needs fire … and if fire isn’t put there, you start seeing the catastrophic fires like you’re seeing now.”

To learn more about the Indigenous fire burning practices from Gilchrist, Wilson and Anderson, you can reserve your spot on eventbrite.com

READ MORE: B.C. government makes rebate increase to Coldstream’s Wood Stove reduction program

READ MORE: North Okanagan-Shuswap students to plant 7,600 trees for Earth Day

@B0B0Assman
bowen.assman@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

Climate changeforestryIndigenouswildfire

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Honour ceremony to continue healing journey for Kamloops attack victim

Just Posted

The free public panel and discussion will take place at the Museum and Archives of Vernon on Saturday, April 22. (Contributed).
Free Indigenous seminar on fire burning happening at Vernon museum

Greater Vernon Chamber of Commerce president Robin Cardew has written the province, upset with the planned shift of moving the District of Coldstream from an electoral district with the City of Vernon and Regional District of North Okanagan Areas B and C, to the District of Lake Country and City of Kelowna. (File photo)
Greater Vernon chamber opposes electoral boundary shift

Over 50 of the top squash players in the province will convene in Vernon this weekend for The Roster’s 2023 Vernon Open Squash Tournament (Contributed).
Vernon Open courts top squash players

A series of stories on a controversial mask project between the Vernon Public Art Gallery and Vernon council has resulted in reporters Jennifer Smith and Roger Knox being named finalists for a B.C. Yukon Community Newspaper Association 2023 Ma Murray Award. (Roger Knox - Morning Star)
Vernon Morning Star reporters finalists for provincial awards