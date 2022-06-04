Free, low cost activities during Vernon ParticipACTION challenge

Kids can try their hand at tennis at Paddlewheel Park Saturday, June 4 at 9 a.m. for free through Vernon’s Try It program underway this month. (Black Press file photo)

Greater Vernon Recreation Services is hoping to inspire residents to spring into action and try their hand at a new sport or physical activity this month for just a couple of bucks.

Between now and June 30, Try It activity sessions are being offered as part of a nationwide campaign to support more active communities.

“We are very excited to be able to offer the community an opportunity to get active and try something new,” said Tima Coad, recreation programmer. “We are thankful to have amazing partners like BottMan Sports and Vita Artes Performance Academy who are volunteering their time to share their passion as part of the campaign.”

Events are happening throughout the month of June and range from free-of-charge to $2 per event. Some events require pre-registration like the Step Back to the ’90s aerobics class, and some are drop in such as Vernon Horseshoe Club open house.

The Try It sessions are supported by ParticipACTION’s Better Community Challenge and all activity from the sessions will be logged toward a Greater Vernon-wide total of Active Minutes for the month of June.

“We believe that through recreation, we improve quality of life,” said Coad. “To help keep our community healthy and our residents active, we also believe it’s vital to find ways to get people excited about trying something new and make activities accessible and fun for everyone.”

To register for Try It sessions, visit gvrec.ca and select Programs and Activities, then click Special Events to start your adventure.

