A mural featuring a scoreboard and a great blue heron is being created on The Roster. (Lacey & Layla Art rendering)

Free meal for veterans, Armed Forces members at Vernon restaurant on Remembrance Day

The Roster Sports Club is marking Remembrance Day with a free soup and sandwich offer

Veterans and members of the Canadian Armed Forces can put their wallets away when ordering a meal at The Roster Sports Club Bar and Grill this Remembrance Day.

The Roster is offering free soup and sandwiches to veterans and Armed Forces members on Friday, Nov. 11.

“Remembrance Day is an important day for us to acknowledge the courage and sacrifice of those who served and continue to serve our country,” said club owner Hussein Hollands. “This is a small gesture to show our support and gratitude for Canada’s past and present armed forces.”

The Roster’s daily soup and sandwich special will be available for free to all veterans and active members of the Canadian Armed Forces from 11 a.m. to close on Nov. 11.

Proof of veteran or armed forces active duty status is required. Patrons can present their National Defence identification, certificate of service card, record of service card, Veterans Affairs Canada Health Identification Card or Canadian Forces Appreciation Program Card.

Brendan Shykora
Reporter, Vernon Morning Star
Email me at Brendan.Shykora@vernonmorningstar.com
Remembrance DayVernonVeterans

