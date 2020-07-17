The Lumby and District Chamber of Commerce is bringing Movies to the Park for Lumby residents starting July 24, 2020, with COVID-19 safety protocols in place. (Port of Everett - file)

Free movies under the stars in Lumby

COVID-19 physical distancing protocols are to be observed by all in attendance

Lumby families will have another activity to enjoy this summer as the Lumby and District Chamber of Commerce is bringing back its Movies in the Park.

Starting Friday, July 24, Oval Park in Lumby will be filled — but physically distanced — with people with the desire to take in a film under the stars.

“Bring your own treats and beverages to complete the night,” the chamber said in its event posting.

Friday night’s double feature will show Dolittle, starring Robert Downey Jr., followed by the thriller starring Elisabeth Moss of Handmaid’s Tale in The Invisible Man.

The event starts at 9 p.m. and admission is free.

“Staff asks everyone who attends to please follow social distancing protocols.”

Films slated for the summer series include I Still Believe, Playing with Fire, Onward and Toy Story 4.

READ MORE: 35 COVID-19 infections linked to Kelowna parties around Canada Day

READ MORE: Vernon Performing Arts Centre rolls forward amid COVID-19

