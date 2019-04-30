Free parking in downtown Vernon Saturday

This will mark the second of seven free parking days the city has granted the DVA for 2019.

The second Free Parking Day of 2019 is taking place in Downtown Vernon this Saturday, May 4.

The Downtown Vernon Association (DVA) said they are looking forward to a busier than normal Saturday. The DVA promotes Free Parking Day as a downtown-wide customer appreciation day featuring exclusive one-day sales, in-store events, sidewalk performances and of course free parking.

“Our goal is to showcase local shops in a fun and lively atmosphere,” said DVA Events and Marketing Coordinator, Dudley Coulter. “Local businesses work tirelessly to help make downtown and Greater Vernon an enjoyable place to be and we want to celebrate that.”

There are over 20 businesses offering sales and in-store events according to the event webpage. In addition to sales and in-store events, there will also be five sidewalk performances taking place at various locations throughout the day.

The City of Vernon granted the DVA seven free parking days in 2019, four of which are branded as ‘Free Parking Day’, while the remaining three are utilized on Saturdays in December. Coulter also noted the DVA hopes some attendees in town for the Vernon Bike Fest will enjoy the celebration by bike.

For more information, including offers and an entertainment schedule, go here: https://downtownvernon.com/things-to-do/free-parking-days.

Related: Let’s promote free parking

Related: Downtown Vernon to get new parking lot

To report a typo, email:

newstips@vernonmorningstar.com.

@VernonNews

newstips@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.