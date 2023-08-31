Free workshop helps senior Vernon drivers stay behind the wheel

NexusBC will help seniors pass a road test with a workshop on Sept. 13

NexusBC is offering a free workshop to help seniors out with their driving skills Sept. 13, 2023. (NexusBC photo)

There comes a time when seniors may have to take a road test to continue driving their vehicles.

For older drivers looking to continue driving and living independently for as long as possible, a free workshop is being offer by the NexusBC Resource Centre.

According to RoadSafetyBC, medical conditions that affect driving are common in drivers aged 80 and up. People nearing 80 can expect to receive a notice for a medical examination to continue driving. If anything is flagged on a medical exam, the driver may need to take a road test.

The Older Driver Reassessment Workshop will cover the reasons why older drivers may be required to undergo a reassessment and will offer tools to help them be prepared, as well as a refresher on the rules of the road and an overview of the road test.

“Supporting and preparing older drivers for success is important,” says Lee Brinkman, with NexusBC. “But we are ready for you if you decide to retire from driving, or if the decision is made for you.”

One of NexusBC’s most popular services is driving seniors to appointments or to the grocery store.

“If there is one thing that all seniors have in common, it is a desire to live independently for as long as possible, and we are always looking for more volunteer drivers to help with this,” says Brinkman.

The workshop takes place Sept. 13 at 2 p.m. at NexusBC Community Resource Centre. It is presented by Christine Kirby of ICBC.

Seating is limited and registration is required at nexusbc.ca.

