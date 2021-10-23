Free workshops connect North Okanagan residents to digital skills

Those struggling to adapt to the digital world have a chance to get some free skills to bring them up to speed.

The Literacy Society of the North Okanagan continues to serve the North Okanagan by offering No-Cost Digital Literacy Workshops scheduled for October, November and December with more being planned for 2022.

“I am excited to work with Stacey Barber of Tamarack Tech to offer these digital workshops to our community from the new Literacy Society office,” said Elizabeth Eckert, the new digital literacy facilitator. “There are so many people who do not have the crucial skills needed to use their cell phone, tablet or computer to access services or connect with family.”

The workshops will cover the basics for iPad/iPhone, Samsung and Zoom. The society believes these skills are crucial for well-being and to reduce isolation so prevalent in this pandemic.

iPads will be the focus on Oct. 30 and Nov. 22. Samsung skills will be worked on Nov. 8 and Dec. 3. All devices and Zoom will be the focus of the Dec. 4 workshop.

With the BC Vaccine Card in place, the Society is prepared to relaunch their digital support programs to the community and will be building their volunteer pool to offer one on one tutoring free of charge for adults learning to use their devices.

New volunteers are always welcome and will allow the program to expand. For more information about the workshops, to volunteer or to register call 250-275-3117 or email digitalsupport@literacysociety.ca.

