The Big White Fire Department took on their Lake Country counterparts at a pond hockey game Jan. 29, 2023 to fundraise for the local burn fund. (contributed)

The Big White Fire Department took on their Lake Country counterparts at a pond hockey game Jan. 29, 2023 to fundraise for the local burn fund. (contributed)

Friendly shinny between Big White, Lake Country firefighters raises money for burn fund

Team Big White won the game 11-9

Lake Country Mayor Blaire Ireland got to drop the puck on the inaugural pond hockey fundraiser game between the Big White Fire Department and the Lake Country Fire Department.

The friendly game was held Sunday (Jan. 29) at 11 a.m. as a fundraiser for the local Firefighter Burn Fund.

A total of $816 was raised to support burn victims and treatment centres in B.C.

On Canada’s highest outdoor skating rink, at Big White Ski Resort, the Big White fire crew won the match 11-9.

READ MORE: North Okanagan Knights hand Kelowna 11th straight loss

@thebrittwebster
brittany.webster@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

firefightersfundraiserhockeyKelownaLake Country

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Vernon weather-predicting stuffie primed for Groundhog Day
Next story
New route, road closures in place for Vernon Winter Carnival parade

Just Posted

It was a bluebird day for the Vernon Winter Carnival Parade on Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022. (Brendan Shykora - Morning Star)
New route, road closures in place for Vernon Winter Carnival parade

Lumby’s Ramshorn Pub has been divided and is for lease following extensive renovations. (Royal LePage image)
Former Lumby pub open for business ideas

City of Vernon crews are working on repairing a number of water main breaks that happened Monday, Jan. 30, in the Bella Vista and Okanagan Landing areas. (Morning Star - file photo)
Nearly 150 Vernon homes impacted by water main break

The North Okanagan Knights celebrate their third KIJHL win in as many nights Sunday, Jan. 29, following a 5-4 victory over the Kelowna Chiefs at the Rutland Arena. (Tanya Seibel photo)
North Okanagan Knights hand Kelowna 11th straight loss