From Kolkata to Vernon with love: Smiths celebrate 57 years of bliss

Maurice and Fay Smith were married in Kolkata, W.B., India, at S.H. Church on Sept. 7, 1963, meaning the couple just celebrated their 57th anniversary.

Remembering those happy years when their three beautiful daughters, Lynette, Michelle and Fay, and handsome son, Maurice Jr., were born. Since then, their children have married wonderful partners; Ben, Andre, Scott and Sarah.

The Smiths have also been blessed with eight adorable grandchildren; Daniel, dale, Crystal, Tracey, Julia, Rebecca, Makayla and sweetheart Jorja.

The Smiths migrated to Canada in September 1991 and worked as managers in Kamloops for the Kamloops TransCanada Motel and Vernon’s TravelLodge for many years.

The couple have since retired and are enjoying a happy, contented life in Vernon, enjoying watching their grandchildren grow up.

The Smiths thank Jesus and Mary for their happy years of peace, love, happiness and togetherness always with their loved ones.

The couple remembers their 25-year silver anniversary in India, their 40-year ruby anniversary at St. James Church in Vernon, followed by their 50-year golden anniversary at Our Lady Queen of Peace church in Vernon in 2013.

There, the couple was blessed and congratulated by priests, children, grandchildren, family, friends and relatives in Canada and abroad.

