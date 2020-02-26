The draw date on the raffle to help Vernon’s Upper Room Mission fundraiser is Friday, Feb. 28, 1 p.m. (Upper Room Mission - photo)

From Vernon to Vegas: Upper Room Mission raffle tickets up for grabs

Fundraiser grand prize winner will be announced Friday, Feb. 28

Time is running out for anyone hoping to win big with the Upper Room Mission spring raffle.

As the clock ticks down to Friday’s Feb. 28 draw date, interested parties are urged to purchase their tickets soon.

“We’ve had good traction on this raffle so far,” said general manager Naomi Rouck. “However, several tickets remain available heading into the last few days before the big draw.”

According to Rouck, the fundraiser aims to bring in some much-needed cash to combat the slow time of year combined with a general dip in donations when compared to 2019.

“Anyone who has thought about donating now is the time to do it,” Rouck said. “We are in desperate need of more funding and your support of this raffle will directly impact our services.”

READ MORE: New management team for Vernon Upper Room Mission

Rouck said the charity, which is celebrating 40 years of service this year, survives entirely on donations and does not receive government funding.

“Without the incredible community support the Mission has seen over the past 40 years, we wouldn’t be where we are today,” Rouck said. “Thank you to everyone who has helped the Upper Room Mission continue to feed people in every way they are hungry.”

All funds raised through the raffle will support operations and programming at the Upper Room Mission.

Tickets are available for $50 at the Upper Room Mission, Upper Room Mission Boutique, Okanagan Spirits Craft Distillery in Vernon and the Vernon Morning Star office.

The prize draw will be live-streamed to the Upper Room Mission Facebook page at 1 p.m. Friday, Feb. 28.


roger@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

charity

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Community comes together in pink to lift each other up
Next story
From seed to salad: Providing purpose for Okanagan inmates

Just Posted

Interior Health leading the way with innovative therapy for stroke patients

Percentage of ischemic stroke patients who received treatment has risen dramatically

Beer and burgers to raise cash for Vernon man fighting cancer

Fundraiser hosted in honour of Garnet the Great to send him to special treatment centre

WATCH: Hollywood actor Chris Pratt shows Kamloops love on social media

The filming of Jurassic World 3 is underway in Merritt and area

Regional district contributes cash for Falkland rink roof

Columbia Shuswap Regional District chipping in $50,000

From Vernon to Vegas: Upper Room Mission raffle tickets up for grabs

Fundraiser grand prize winner will be announced Friday, Feb. 28

VIDEO: Minister says consider coronavirus outbreak when planning for spring break

Foreign Affairs minister points to rash of new cases appearing in places like Italy and Iran

Donations pour in for family who lost father, son in fatal crash on B.C. highway

Mike Cochlin and sons Liam and Quinn were travelling on Highway 5A

HERGOTT: Idiocy of distracted driving

Paul Hergott is a personal injury lawyer based in West Kelowna

Kelowna man arrested after all-night crime spree

Shawn Bell, 33, is facing seven charges for incidents committed within a 24-hour span

B.C. man who pulled a gun on off-duty cop gets two years in prison

Encounter also led police to a home where 100 guns and explosives were found

Flip-flopping pleas in Surrey man’s 2018 murder in West Kelowna

Following an shocking guilty plea on Feb. 25, Tejwant Danjou applied to retract that plea on Feb. 26

Neskonlith chief lays blame for ongoing protests at feet of Justin Trudeau

Secwepemc leader hopes others will follow CP’s lead in asking prime minister to talk to Wet’suwet’en

Human rights complaint against Shuswap grocer dismissed

Former Food Network competitor was scheduled to work on her Sabbath

Protecting privacy key to stopping spread of COVID-19, B.C. health officials say

The number of coronavirus cases in B.C. remains at seven

Most Read