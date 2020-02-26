From Vernon to Vegas: Upper Room Mission raffle tickets up for grabs

The draw date on the raffle to help Vernon’s Upper Room Mission fundraiser is Friday, Feb. 28, 1 p.m. (Upper Room Mission - photo)

Time is running out for anyone hoping to win big with the Upper Room Mission spring raffle.

As the clock ticks down to Friday’s Feb. 28 draw date, interested parties are urged to purchase their tickets soon.

“We’ve had good traction on this raffle so far,” said general manager Naomi Rouck. “However, several tickets remain available heading into the last few days before the big draw.”

According to Rouck, the fundraiser aims to bring in some much-needed cash to combat the slow time of year combined with a general dip in donations when compared to 2019.

“Anyone who has thought about donating now is the time to do it,” Rouck said. “We are in desperate need of more funding and your support of this raffle will directly impact our services.”

Rouck said the charity, which is celebrating 40 years of service this year, survives entirely on donations and does not receive government funding.

“Without the incredible community support the Mission has seen over the past 40 years, we wouldn’t be where we are today,” Rouck said. “Thank you to everyone who has helped the Upper Room Mission continue to feed people in every way they are hungry.”

All funds raised through the raffle will support operations and programming at the Upper Room Mission.

Tickets are available for $50 at the Upper Room Mission, Upper Room Mission Boutique, Okanagan Spirits Craft Distillery in Vernon and the Vernon Morning Star office.

The prize draw will be live-streamed to the Upper Room Mission Facebook page at 1 p.m. Friday, Feb. 28.



