The Armstrong Regional Co-op presented a cheque for $3,918 to Venture ?Training - money raised during Fuel Good Day, Sept. 17. (Submitted photo)

Fuel Good Day has most successful year to date with $680,000 raised

The Sept. 17 fundraiser beat last year’s amount by $80,000

Drivers in Western Canada gave charities and non-profits a lot to feel good about during this year’s Fuel Good Day.

More than $685,000 was raised during the Co-op gas bar’s annual fundraiser on Sept. 17, which saw 10 cents of every litre of fuel pumped go towards more than 180 local charities. It’s the most successful Fuel Good Day since the fundraiser launched in 2017, and an $80,000 increase from last year.

“It was great to see how communities came together and made the day a big event,” said Jason Keis, marketing and sales manager at the Armstrong Regional Co-op, which raised $2,268 for Pawprints Animal Rescue Foundation.

“As a locally owned and operated business, we’re proud to give back and get behind local initiatives that are working to address the needs of our community.”

On Sept. 26 the Vernon Regional Co-op presented a cheque for $3,918 to Venture Training, a local agency that supports adults with developmental disabilities by building educational and vocational skills.

More than 400 Regional Co-op gas bars took part throughout B.C., Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba and northwestern Ontario, with each supporting a local organization.

The last two years have seen nearly $1.2 million donated to 275 local charities and non-profits.

READ MORE: Cat rescue picked to receive 'Good Fuel Day' funds

Most Read