Vernon North Okanagan RCMP officers tended to vehicles at the Vernon location of the Armstrong Regional Co-operative during Fuel Good Day Tuesday, Sept. 15. As a result, the Cops For Kids charitable foundation will receive a portion of the funds collected from the annual event. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)

Fuel Good Day pumps up North Okanagan-Shuswap charities

Cheques for more than $2,500 handed over to three organizations in annual fundraiser

Armstrong Regional Co-op members and customers pumped up the community.

As part of Fuel Good Day on Tuesday, Sept. 15, 10 cents from every litre of gasoline and diesel purchased at all Armstrong Regional Co-op Gas Bars will be donated to a local organization.

Thanks to the communities’ support:

  • $3,720 will be donated to the Cops for Kids Charitable Foundation;
  • $2,625 will be donated to the Armstrong Spallumcheen Trails Society;
  • $2,638 will be donated to the Shuswap Family Centre.

“As a locally owned and operated business, we’re proud to give back and get behind local initiatives that are working to address the needs of our community,” said Jason Keis, marketing and sales manager of the Armstrong Regional Co-op.

“Thank you to our members and customers for the support you’ve shown during Fuel Good Day. In these unprecedented times, it’s amazing to see what we can accomplish when we all work together.”

Fuel Good Day was celebrated at more than 400 Co-op Gas Bars throughout British Columbia, including Vernon, Armstrong and Salmon Arm, along with Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba and northwestern Ontario, with each local co-op supporting a community organization or initiative.

Co-op locations across Western Canada have donated nearly $1.9 million to more than 400 local charities and non-profit organizations since 2017.

The total result from across Western Canada for 2020 will be released in early October and will be available on fuel.crs, along with the complete list of supported organizations.

READ MORE: Fuel Good Day supports North Okanagan-Shuswap charities


roger@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Charity and Donations

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Vernon man brews up award-winning flavours in Golden

Just Posted

Stanley Cup within Vernon man’s reach

Dennis Holland has spent the past 18 years scouting for the Dallas Stars, seeking his first Cup ring

Suspected human remains found in burned out vehicle on OKIB land

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP hand over investigation to Major Crimes

Fuel Good Day pumps up North Okanagan-Shuswap charities

Cheques for more than $2,500 handed over to three organizations in annual fundraiser

Okanagan College expands ‘Wellness Wednesdays’ to all students this fall

Wellness Wednesday workshops are designed to be psycho-educational

Four wanted individuals believed to be in Vernon

RCMP seek public’s assistance in locating three men and one woman

B.C. reports 96 new COVID-19 cases, one hospital outbreak

61 people in hospital as summer ends with election

Kamloops RCMP search for armed robber of pizza restaurant

The incident unfolded on Monday evening at the Sahali Domino’s store

BC Liberals must change gears from election cynicism, focus on the issues: UBC professors

COVID-19 response and recovery is likely to dominate platforms

Trial underway for Kamloops man charged with kidnapping

Michael Mathieson is charged with armed robbery, unlawful confinement and kidnapping

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Dyer: Financing energy efficiency

Kristy Dyer has a background in art and physics and consulted for Silicon Valley

B.C. could be without a new leader for multiple weeks after Election Day: officials

More than 20K mail-in voting packages were requested within a day of B.C. election being called

Theft-related charges in Salmon Arm deliver accused 140 days in jail

Man sentenced must also stay away from 10th Street SW and two local businesses

South Okanagan film production seeking extras

Change of Pace is set to begin filming in Penticton Sept. 28

Most Read