A cheque for $2,638 is presented to members of the Shuswap Family Centre in Salmon Arm. The funding was raised during the Armstrong Regional Co-Op’s Fuel Good Day Sept. 15, 2020. The annual fundraiser sees 10 cents from every litre pumped donated to a local organization. (Contributed)

Fuel Good Day pumps up Okanagan-Shuswap organizations

Thousands raised by annual Armstrong Regional Co-op fundraiser Sept. 15

Armstrong Regional Co-op Gas Bar customers can feel good about the support they pumped into their communities.

As part of Fuel Good Day, which took place on Sept. 15, 10 cents from every litre of gasoline and diesel purchased at all Regional Co-op locations went towards a local organization.

The Vernon gas bar saw $3,720 raised for the Cops for Kids Charitable Foundation, which supports local children who need it most through the work of dedicated RCMP officers in the Southeast District. Its signature event, the annual Cops for Kids Ride, recently made its way through the region.

In Armstrong, $2,625 was donated to the Armstrong-Spallumcheen Trails Society, a non-profit organization that works to preserve, maintain and promote outdoor trails in the local area.

The Shuswap Family Centre in Salmon Arm receives $2,638 from the fundraiser. The organization supports families and individuals of all ages with a wide range of programs geared towards health, well-being and personal growth.

“As a locally owned and operated business, we’re proud to give back and get behind local initiatives that are working to address the needs of our community,” said Jason Keis, marketing and sales manager of the Armstrong Regional Co-op.

“Thank you to our members and customers for the support you’ve shown during Fuel Good Day. In these unprecedented times, it’s amazing to see what we can accomplish when we all work together.”

Fuel Good Day was celebrated at more than 400 Co-op Gas Bars throughout British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba and northwestern Ontario, with each local co-op supporting a community organization or initiative.

Co-op locations across Western Canada have donated nearly $1.9 million to more than 400 local charities and non-profit organizations since 2017.

Most Read