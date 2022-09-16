You might even see some local celebrities washing windows and pumping gas at Fuel Good Day Sept. 20 at Co-op stations in Vernon, Armstrong and Salmon Arm. (Morning Star file photo)

Fueling up feels good for North Okanagan-Shuswap charities

Armstrong Regional Cooperative hosts fundraising Fuel Good day Tuesday, Sept. 20

Put fuel in your vehicle on Tuesday, Sept. 20, and Fuel Good about the task.

The Armstrong Regional Cooperative holds its annual Fuel Good Day at its gas bars in Vernon, Armstrong and Salmon Arm which sees 10 cents from every litre of fuel sold donated to local non-profits and chairities.

“This includes all grades of gasoline and diesel fuel,” said Jason Keis, Co-op’s marketing and sales manager.

Each gas bar location will be supporting a different local non-profit or charity:

• The Armstrong Co-op gas bar will support the BGCO – Armstrong;

• The Salmon Arm Co-op gas bar will support the Shuswap Volunteer Search and Rescue;

• The Vernon Co-op gas bar will support the North Okanagan Youth and Family Services (NOYFSS).

“Once again, Co-op Fuel Good Day is providing the opportunity for us to work together with our members and customers for the benefit of our community,” said Keis. “The Armstrong Regional Cooperative is committed to serving the community and giving back, not just on this day but throughout the year.

“Fuel Good Day is one of many ways we fuel our communities, whether it’s by sharing profits with our members or supporting local organizations that are doing important work right here in our own backyard.”

Throughout Fuel Good Day, each of the selected non-profits and charities will be on site to hand out information packages and answer questions about their organization. There will also be member draws, giveaways, and visits from the Armstrong Co-op’s Mascot Cooper.

The gas bars are located:

• 3550 Okanagan St., Armstrong;

• 3100 Highway 1, Salmon Arm;

• 3530 27th St., Vernon.

CommunityfundraiserNorth Okanagan Regional DistrictSalmon ArmVernon

 

