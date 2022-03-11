Full calendar of events at UBC Okanagan for Embrace Aging Month

March is Embrace Aging Month, and the University of British Columbia Okanagan (UBCO) is midway through a month of activities designed to promote healthy aging.
UBCO organized a series of events aimed at the region’s aging population to keep a spring in their steps, with spring around the corner.
UBCO’s Institute for Healthy Living and Chronic Disease Prevention (IHLCDP), in partnership with Interior Savings Credit Union and Interior Health, put together 31 days of activities to celebrate they joys of aging.
In its ninth year, Embrace Aging Month features group walks with UBCO students and faculty, tips for aging at home, a webinar highlighting the signs, symptoms and solutions of caregiver burnout, a music therapy session and a yoga lesson that promotes laughter. UBCO researchers will also share new evidence on a range of topics, from the effects of climate change on health to virtual care.
“While Embrace Aging Month brings into focus the importance of supporting older adults in our communities, the sessions are for young and old alike,” said Dr. Joan Bottorff, a professor with the School of Nursing. “We have tried to think of something for just about everyone.”
Other highlights of the month include free visits to the YMCA, an electric bike demonstration and a games and virtual reality webinar where participants can learn about immersive technologies, floor projection and wearable sensors.
For a full event schedule and registration details, visit okanaganembracingaging.com.