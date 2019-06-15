Jeffery Dawson, 18, received the Governor General’s Silver Medal for being the top student in the Faculty of Science at UBC in Vancouver. (Contributed)

Fulton alumnus’ son shines

Jeffery Dawson received the Governor General’s Silver Medal for being the top student in the Faculty of Science at UBC

At the UBC Mathematics Convocation on Monday, May 27, Jeffery Dawson, 18, received the Governor General’s Silver Medal for being the top student in the Faculty of Science.

Jeffrey, who earned a Bachelor of Science Degree in Double Honours Mathematics and Computer Science, also received an award for being the top student in the Mathematics Department. He is the son of Drs. Keith Dawson and Alyson Quan.

Keith was the top student at Okanagan Landing Elementary in Grade 7 and Clarence Fulton in Grade 12 in 1986.

Jeffrey’s other love besides Mathematics is tap dancing. Since he will not be 19 until later this month he has decided to take a year away from University and hopes to move to Chicago on an entertainer’s visa and earn his living as a Tap Dancer.

His proud Grandparents, Les and Catherine Dawson, who live in Coldstream, attended Jeffrey’s graduation in Vancouver.

