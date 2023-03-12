Fun for all at the North Okanagan Children’s Festival

The two-day event will be at the Vernon and District Performing Arts Centre from March 18-19

Rup Sidhu, aka RupLoops, will be one of the headliners at the festival. (Contributed)

If the kids are looking for something to do over spring break, look no further than the Vernon District and Performing Arts Centre (VDPAC).

VDPAC will be hosting the two-day North Okanagan Children’s Festival that will offer toddlers, school aged children and their families live performances, workshops and interactive play.

This year’s festival features two acclaimed performers, Circus Incognitus and RupLoops the Human Radio.

Circus Incognitus is a one-man circus show that will include juggling, balancing, slackwire walking and plenty of physical comedy.

RupLoops is a one-man band who who layers harmonies, beatboxing, instruments, and raps into entertaining and engaging musical experiences that are fun for all ages.

“The North Okanagan Children’s Festival holds a special place in my heart,” said VDPAC artistic director Erin Kennedy. “There have been so many new people moving to our community and we are looking forward to bringing families together to get to know one another.”

The festival will run all day March 18 and 19. Performances and workshops take place in the morning, while the afternoons will have free activities, roving entertainers and food trucks.

The Vernon Community Music School will be hosting a nursery land adventure along with a campfire sing along on Saturday.

Sunday will see a move your body workshop and a percussion extravaganza.

Performance tickets and workshop registrations are pick-your-price: $0, $6, $10, $15 or $20. Workshop space is very limited so families are encouraged to register in advance. You can do so at vdpac.ca

READ MORE: Vernon Upper Room Mission fundraiser reaches $5,000

@B0B0Assman

bowen.assman@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

Festival