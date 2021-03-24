Fund formed in memory of Vernon lawyer

A fund has been established through Community Foundation North Okanagan in memory of longtime Vernon lawyer Paul Nixon, who died in November 2020. The Paul Nixon Legacy Fund was created to provide grants that support the community and organizations that were close to Nixon’s heart. (Photo submitted)

Paul Nixon left a long legacy in Vernon.

Now, he’s being remembered with a legacy fund named in his memory.

Nixon, founder of Nixon Wenger law offices, died in November 2020. To continue his commitment to making a difference in the community, his family, friends and colleagues have established the Paul Nixon Legacy Fund at the Community Foundation North Okanagan.

“We invite you to contribute to this fund created to provide grants that support the community and organizations that were close to Paul’s heart,” said foundation executive director Leanne Hammond.

Nixon’s deep sense of integrity and belief in the community meant that he helped many organizations throughout his lifetime. He actively supported a variety of capital projects for charitable organizations and was especially passionate about supporting the Boys and Girls Club, Community Futures, Vernon Jubilee Hospital Foundation, Community Foundation North Okanagan, North Okanagan Community Life Society and Kalamalka Rotary Club.

Nixon had a genuine interest in the North Okanagan lifestyle. From boating, swimming and snowmobiling with his children and grandchildren to tending the fields of his ginseng farm, his greatest pleasures in life were the moments he spent with those closest to him.

In 1975, Nixon, along with other members of the Vernon Rotary Club, saw the benefit of a charitable society that focused on local community needs. They fundraised that first $1,000 donation from a like-minded colleague and started what is essentially the “community savings account.” This became the beginning of the Community Foundation North Okanagan, originally named the Vernon Benevolent Society.

Nixon was a founder, created the first constitution, and remained a board member for decades.

“It’s impressive that 46 years ago, Paul and the other Community Foundation founders had the foresight to build a renewable source of funding to support the valuable charitable work in our region,” said Hammond.

For more information on making a donation in memory of Nixon, please visit www.cfno.org/paul-nixon or contact Hammond at 250-542-8644 or leanne@cfno.org.

