Funding for a New Vernon Search and Rescue Facility Approved by Community and RDNO

The RDNO Board of Directors adopted a service establishment bylaw and a loan authorization bylaw for up to $3.5 million for new facility.

The funding for a new Vernon Search and Rescue facility was approved by the RDNO.

On Wednesday, Oct. 17, the RDNO Board of Directors adopted a service establishment bylaw and a loan authorization bylaw for up to $3.5 million for the new facility based on the results of the Alternative Approval Process.

“The Alternative Approval Process gives electors the opportunity to vote against a proposal,” said Ashley Gregerson, RDNO Communications Officer. “The Alternative Approval process was open to all eligible voters in the RDNO from July 25 to September 18, 2018. RDNO received zero submissions from the public stating opposition to funding a new VSAR facility.”

With the loan authorization bylaw and service establishment bylaws approved, the RDNO can begin investigating potential locations for the facility.

“We are an extremely active search and rescue group in comparison to the rest of the province, and we are the only group to serve an entire Regional District. Because of this, we face diverse terrain and natural hazards that require a lot of specialized equipment to safely complete rescue operations,” said Mark Forsyth, Director of Vernon Search and Rescue. “We are thrilled that the RDNO and the people of the North Okanagan are supportive of funding a VSAR facility which is large enough to facilitate our growing membership and house lifesaving equipment. We look forward to working with the RDNO to complete the next steps in this process.”

Formed in 1960, VSAR currently has approximately 65 members that are on call 24 hours a day and respond to an average of over 80 tasks annually. This is the equivalent to an average of 6,900 man-hours annually, excluding training or administration. VSAR is staffed by 100% unpaid volunteers, with no remuneration received by any member.

Their current facility was built in 1994 and was expanded in 2004. Due to the environmental sensitivities in the surrounding wetlands, a second expansion is not possible. RDNO has been providing an annual grant to VSAR since 2003 and will continue to do so. RDNO will own the new building and continue to lease the new building to VSAR at a nominal fee.

Related: Search and rescue seeks building funds

Related: RCMP honour Vernon Search and Rescue

Related: Search and Rescue home sought

To report a typo, email:
newstips@vernonmorningstar.com.

@VernonNews
newstips@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Lumby fire truck restoration project honours first responders

Just Posted

Civic Arena demolition hits high gear

The front of the addition came down in pieces at the deft controls of the excavator operator.

Funding for a New Vernon Search and Rescue Facility Approved by Community and RDNO

The RDNO Board of Directors adopted a service establishment bylaw and a loan authorization bylaw for up to $3.5 million for new facility.

Lumby fire truck restoration project honours first responders

The goal is to restore the 1946 firetruck in time for the annual Santa Claus Parade in December.

Vernon meeting discusses recent childcare investments

As of Sept. 5 the B.C. government is investing $136 million to support quality child care and ECEs.

Science teachers converge on Kelowna for conference

Exposing new instructional classroom tools for science teachers

Tommy Chong says cannabis legalization makes him proud to be a Canadian

Legendary marijuana advocate and comedian celebrates cultural milestone at Kelowna event

B.C. passenger caught smoking weed in a car issued $230 fine

Saanich police did a field sobriety test on the driver and deemed it safe for him to drive

Payette invites critics to ‘come and spend a few days’ with her

Governor General Julie Payette made her first official to B.C. back in March

More pot stores expected in B.C. in coming ‘weeks and months’: attorney general

Attorney General David Eby and Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth visited the new BC Cannabis Store in the province’s Interior

Telus launches charitable foundation to help vulnerable youth

The Telus Friendly Future Foundation complements other social initiatives by the company, including Mobility for Good

Police say suspicious death of B.C. artist ruled a homicide

Patrick Zube Aylward’s body was found in a residence on a rural road outside of Seton Portage, west of Lillooet, B.C.

Temporary roads being built in areas affected by landslide in northern B.C.

Emergency Management BC news release says Disaster Financial Assistance is available to eligible residents of the Peace River Regional District who may have been affected by the landslides

B.C. tickets win big in Lotto Max draw

Jackpot carried over; B.C. tickets share Max Millions prizes

B.C. Lions clinch playoff spot with 42-32 win over Eskimos

WR Posey has 3 touchdowns for Leos

Most Read