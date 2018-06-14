Fundraiser fuels $5,426 in Okanagan SPCA support

The 7th Annual Propane for Pets, held on May 26, has made a big difference for local animals in need.

The event, which took place at the Petro Pass on 48th Avenue, raised $5,426 for the Vernon SPCA. See related: Lovable Nugget needs help

Sponsored by Superior Propane and Petro Pass, the event was also supported by Cobs Bread Bakery and T-Bones Fresh Meal Market with hot dog buns and hot dog donations.

For a minimum $10 donation residents could get their propane tanks filled for the cause.

