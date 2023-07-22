Fundraisers at the farms for proposed Armstrong-Spall resource centre

Fundraisers are being held Saturday, July 29, to raise money for a hoped-for community resource centre for Armstrong-Spallumcheen. (Contributed)

Spallumcheen Armstrong Food Initiative Society is putting its money where its mouth is.

The society will host a pair of fundraisers to help toward establishing a sought after community resource centre for the neighbouring municipalities.

“Most small and large communities have a resource center. Spallumcheen/Armstrong does not but we do have an increasingly vulnerable population,” states the resource centre website, ascrc.ca. “Community resource centres are typically funded by grants, fundraising and charitable donations although we have faith that our local governments will also support this initiative in whatever ways they can.”

The Food Initiative Society will host its fundraisers on Saturday, July 29.

A Farm Tour runs from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. (tickets are $10 per person or $20 per family).

“Attendees can attend as many farms as they wish with the purchase of one ticket,” said Lisa Scott with the society.

Later that afternoon will be a Long Table Dinner at the Aubrena Barn at 6 p.m. (limited tickets $100 in advance).

Tickets can be purchased in advance at https://www.eventbrite.com/o/safis-68694306523 (transaction fees apply) or at the Community Garden (by the red caboose in Armstrong, 3201 Smith Dr.) on the morning of July 29.

Visit ascrc.ca for more information about the vision of a community resource centre for Armstrong/Spallumcheen.

For more details on the fundraising events, including farm bios, visit Farm Tour Fundraiser at the website.

The resource centre’s vision is for “a community in which all members are healthy, housed, and fed.”

“To support this vision, we are working towards a community resource centre, a staffed centre that acts foremost, among many other possibilities, as a point-of-contact for community members, vulnerable or otherwise,” states the website. “The centre would connect people to other resources available to them in the community and help coordinate various social programs.”

