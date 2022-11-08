Fundraisers support youth and domestic violence victims in Vernon

Accredited facility dog Cirque helps kids who have been abused or traumatized

Kristi Bieber, owner of Vernon’s 30 Minute Hit is one of the locals featured in the Okanagan Goddess calendar. (Vixen Photo Studio)

A number of local businesses are banding together to help empower women and children recovering from trauma.

Two fundraisers are underway for Archway Society for Domestic Peace (formerly known as the transition house).

Archway operates a Safe Shelter Program which supports women and their children seeking safety from domestic violence and abuse.

A major fundraiser, the annual Little Black Dress event was postponed due to COVID-19. It’s an event that Vixen Photo Studio owner/photographer Ashley Duggan loves to support, so she came up with a new way to lend Archway a hand.

Duggan partnered with Amylee Artistry and Hi Flying Dress Hawaii to create an Okanagan Goddess fundraising calendar featuring local business owners.

“I decided there must be a way to raise funds and support them without hosting an event. The idea for the calendar came from the desire to create something beautiful amidst all the chaos of the last two years,” said Duggan. “Since Vixen Photo Studio focuses on helping women embrace their bodies and appreciate their beauty through photography, I felt like a calendar featuring local women portrayed as goddesses and warriors was the perfect way to showcase women’s strength and resilience and a suiting way to honour the work they do.”

Calendars will be available at many local Okanagan businesses and online for $20. In addition to a 12 month 2023 calendar featuring these Okanagan goddesses, the publication also includes over $1,800 in coupons for local Okanagan businesses.

Those ordered before Nov. 18 will also be entered into to win a $2,000 prize pack. Visit vixenboudoirstudio.com/calendar to order.

Archway also operates the Oak Child and Youth Advocacy Centre, which helps children who have experienced abuse or trauma. One of the ways this is accomplished is with a special staff member named Cirque.

The accredited facility dog sits with these children and her presence calms anxiety and fears in children to help them better participate with the professionals working to keep them safe.

Healthy Spot sponsors Cirque annually up to $5,000 with pet supplies and food and other items as well as cash donations.

To continue to support Cirque, the pet store is selling surprise boxes in her name.

Cirque Surprise Boxes are on sale now at Healthy Spot Pet Nutrition & Supply (Vernon and Salmon Arm locations), with all proceeds supporting the dog.

The boxes carry a different theme each year and are packed full of goodies for dogs. This year’s theme is movie night, with boxes including $88 worth of goods for owners and their dogs, for the price of $60.

“Only 70 boxes are available and the contents are a surprise until you get the box home and your dog unpacks it,” said Healthy Spot. “We hope to raise $1,890 with this fundraiser. Boxes are on sale now until they sell out!”

Box purchasers are also entered to win a $100 gift card to Healthy Spot.

Cirque, an accredited facility dog, helps ease a young child’s anxiety at Oak Child and Youth Advocacy Centre. (Contributed)