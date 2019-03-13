Funds available for neighbourhood projects

Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen accepting Neighbourhood Small Grants applications

Grants of up to $500 are available once again for neighbourhood initiatives.

The Neighbourhood Small Grants initiative, offered through the Community Foundation of the South Okanagan, provide funding for residents to bring people together in their communities.

“Nearly 80 neighbourhoods throughout the Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen have received a Neighbourhood Small Grant since we started the program in 2016,” said Kim English, Community Development Officer at the Community Foundation of the South Okanagan Similkameen.

“Last year’s projects ranged from neighbourhood beautifications, interfacing, and habitat restorations. Other projects focused on welcoming new comers, sharing local history, scavenger hunts and bike parades. Neighbours painted murals, built bird houses, Little Libraries and Shared Sheds together.”

The funding can be used for food and beverages, rentals, decorations, door prizes, dumping fees, project materials and insurance.

Two people from two different homes in the same neighbourhood or rural community may apply but charities, societies, organizations and businesses are not eligible.

The Neighbourhood Small Grants program is co-funded by the Vancouver Foundation.

The online application is open until Friday, March 29.

For more information on the program or to apply online, visit www.cfso.net or email kimenglish@cfso.net

