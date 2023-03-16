Hot air balloons float above Vernon Saturday for the annual North Okanagan Hot Air Balloon Society's Balloon Festival as part of the Vernon Winter Carnival. (Matt Boos photo)

Funds raised to support school breakfast programs in Vernon

The VSSRotary, Silver Star Mountain Resort and Play Forever fund contributed $2,740 in funds

Student breakfast support around the Vernon area got a boost this week, with $2,740 raised from the Vernon Silver Star (VSS) Rotary and mountain.

Along with support from the mountain resort’s Play Forever fund, the money will go towards school breakfast programs in Vernon.

Recent studies indicate that one in four children are facing food insecurity, and the increasing cost of food isn’t helping. When stomachs are growling, it is almost impossible to pay attention and retain what’s being taught in school.

This is why VSSRotary and SilverStar Mountain Resort continue to make it a priority through their respective fundraising efforts to help.

The most recent contribution was facilitated by a 50-50 draw at a Vernon Viper’s game.

“The Vipers have been a long-standing supporter of Silver Star Rotary’s fundraising efforts for programs like this,” said Jim Kanester, Silver Star Rotary. “With the help of SilverStar staff, we’re able to stretch the efforts to help even more kids and families.”

Community supported breakfast programs in many of the Vernon area schools are a key means of making sure each child has the best chance of a great day of learning and developing.

“The SilverStar Play Forever initiative is humbled to partner with the Silver Star Rotary’s vision in supporting the local school breakfast programs,” said Ginny Scott, of SilverStar Mountain Resort.

For more information on the programs the Rotary supports, visit their website: vssrotary.org.

READ MORE: Millions pledged to keep Okanagan teens out of gang life

@B0B0Assman
bowen.assman@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

fundraisingRotaryskiing

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Vernon Elks show, receive Carnival spirit
Next story
QUIZ: How Irish are you?

Just Posted

The second Bloom Tulip Festival in Spallumcheen, on Knob Hill Road, will run May 4-28. Advance tickets for the popular event go on sale online Friday, March 17. (Morning Star - file photo)
North Okanagan tulip festival ready to bloom

Hot air balloons float above Vernon Saturday for the annual North Okanagan Hot Air Balloon Society's Balloon Festival as part of the Vernon Winter Carnival. (Matt Boos photo)
Funds raised to support school breakfast programs in Vernon

Shamrocks are associated with Ireland, but a four-leaf clover is much more rare. Do you know the odds of finding a four-leaf clover? (Pixabay.com)
QUIZ: How Irish are you?

The LMEC Siding and Community Roofing crew are hard at work replacing the old roof at the North Okanagan Hospice House. (Contributed)
North Okanagan Hospice House gets helping hand

Pop-up banner image