The EJ Dunn Backpack Program, which hands out backpacks of food every weekend for families in need, was a 2018 Funtastic Community Grant recipient. Applications are sought from local non-profit groups for 2019 funds. (File Photo)

Funtastic building a better community through sport

Applications sought for Funtastic Community Grant program

Non-profit sports groups are invited to make a pitch for Funtastic support.

The Funtastic Community Grant program is now accepting applications for 2019.

“Our mission is Building a Better Community through Sport, and the Funtastic Sports Society proudly invites qualifying community groups to submit applications,” said Ryan McGiverin, president of the Vernon and District Funtastic Sports Society.

See: Funtastic gives to community

This year marks the 34th year that Funtastic has contributed back to the community through its donations and grant program, since 1985 donations have totalled more than $1.7M. The purpose of the Funtastic Community Investment Grant is to provide financial support to non-profit sport, recreation, and community organizations of a sport nature serving the Greater Vernon region. Successful applicants will benefit from the Community Grant program with an emphasis on projects that will continue to support the growth of sport and recreation in the region. Funtastic is proud to be able to support local sports organizations through grants that cover such things as equipment and capital costs for sports related activities.

The applications and criteria are available on the Funtastic website http://funtasticsports.ca/about/community-grant/. Deadline for applications is May 31, 2019.

“The Funtastic slo-pitch tournament and music festival showcase the community’s volunteer spirit” said McGiverin. “Highlighting Vernon’s exceptional weather, recreation areas, sports fields, and top notch accommodations. This encourages participants to return each year to the benefit of local businesses. It is the No. 1 economic driver of the North Okanagan for the summer months and Canada’s largest slo-pitch/music festival.”

The 2019 Funtastic Event is from June 28 to July 1.

See: Festival announces 2019 A&W Music Festival lineup

The Funtastic A&W Music tickets are available on the Funtastic website for a very low price of $30/night or $60/weekend. Friday night features a locals night with the Young’uns, Saturday country night features the 2019 Juno award winners The Washboard Union and a Sunday’s tribute night is headlined by Simply Queen.

For any additional information, please contact the office at 250-558-7756 or office@funtastic.org.

