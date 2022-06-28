Furhouse in Vernon is a new space to craft and be yourself

Sally Snarf owns Furhouse and holds a variety of classes at the store

Vernon’s Furhouse is a safe space for all people to go, sew, and celebrate Pride.

Sally Snarf opened the workshop after COVID restrictions and chronic pain from years as a tattoo artist necessitated a change.

“While it’s a textile shop, it’s also become this other thing I didn’t anticipate. Furhouse has become a recipe for healing in the community. It’s a space where people can just gather and be,” said Snarf.

They explained that Furhouse wouldn’t be what it is without the help of Community Futures, Janice Love, Mel Schmidt of The Simple Clothing Company, their family, the community and, their partner, April Olson.

The shop sells crafting supplies, offers classes, provides restoration services and can help you navigate any hiccup you may be facing. Furhouse has grown alongside Snarf’s passion for creating a safe and creative space for all.

Snarf is a multimedia artist with a special love thick and colorful textiles.

The workshop, located at 3304-30th Avenue is excited to celebrate LGBTQ2S+ pride week in Vernon from Aug. 8 to 14.

