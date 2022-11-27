Furry Christmas campaign benefits Vernon nature centre

Okanagan Okie, Vernon’s Allan Brooks Nature Centre’s furry ambassador, is gearing up for Okie’s 12 days of Giving campaign.

The event kicks off on Giving Tuesday, Nov. 29.

Giving Tuesday goes beyond conventional donations, inspiring giving in all its forms. From coast to coast people embrace this day as an opportunity to raise money for local charities and non-profits, give donations, run food and clothing drives, give blood, encourage kindness, help a neighbour, and celebrate generosity.

ABNC manager Cheryl Hood acknowledges the impact giving has for ABNC.

“We don’t receive public funds or grants which is why our fundraising and private donations are so important,” said Hood.

The nature centre’s big fundraisers include Dinner Under the Stars, The Raptors, and the recent MEGA Garage Sale events.

“ABNC is very fortunate to have such amazing community support,” said Hood. “Without it, we couldn’t provide quality education and programs.”

Between April and October, more than 4,200 people accessed ABNC’s nature programming.

This year, Okanagan Okie and the Marmot City Crew have set up Okie’s 12 days of Giving. They’ve made a list and checked it twice.

From Nov. 29 to Dec. 11, Okie will send out a Christmas serenade on ABNCs’ social media. Keep your ears to the ground and listen for those Marmot-ic tunes. Okie is sure to be doing more than chirping and will be the best sounding Marmot this side of the Mississippi!

To donate, visit Okie’s Christmas.

