The Allan Brooks Nature Centre kicks of its Okie’s 12 Days of Giving campaign on Giving Tuesday, Nov. 29. The event is a fundraiser for the popular facility. (Contributed)

The Allan Brooks Nature Centre kicks of its Okie’s 12 Days of Giving campaign on Giving Tuesday, Nov. 29. The event is a fundraiser for the popular facility. (Contributed)

Furry Christmas campaign benefits Vernon nature centre

Allan Brooks Nature Centre begins Okie’s 12 Days of Giving on Nov. 29 - Giving Tuesday

Okanagan Okie, Vernon’s Allan Brooks Nature Centre’s furry ambassador, is gearing up for Okie’s 12 days of Giving campaign.

The event kicks off on Giving Tuesday, Nov. 29.

Giving Tuesday goes beyond conventional donations, inspiring giving in all its forms. From coast to coast people embrace this day as an opportunity to raise money for local charities and non-profits, give donations, run food and clothing drives, give blood, encourage kindness, help a neighbour, and celebrate generosity.

ABNC manager Cheryl Hood acknowledges the impact giving has for ABNC.

“We don’t receive public funds or grants which is why our fundraising and private donations are so important,” said Hood.

The nature centre’s big fundraisers include Dinner Under the Stars, The Raptors, and the recent MEGA Garage Sale events.

“ABNC is very fortunate to have such amazing community support,” said Hood. “Without it, we couldn’t provide quality education and programs.”

Between April and October, more than 4,200 people accessed ABNC’s nature programming.

This year, Okanagan Okie and the Marmot City Crew have set up Okie’s 12 days of Giving. They’ve made a list and checked it twice.

From Nov. 29 to Dec. 11, Okie will send out a Christmas serenade on ABNCs’ social media. Keep your ears to the ground and listen for those Marmot-ic tunes. Okie is sure to be doing more than chirping and will be the best sounding Marmot this side of the Mississippi!

To donate, visit Okie’s Christmas.

READ MORE: Vernon Search and Rescue looks to expand team

READ MORE: Lumby man has successful kidney transplant surgery

charityChristmasCommmunityNatureVernon

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Downtown Vernon lights up

Just Posted

The Allan Brooks Nature Centre kicks of its Okie's 12 Days of Giving campaign on Giving Tuesday, Nov. 29. The event is a fundraiser for the popular facility. (Contributed)
Furry Christmas campaign benefits Vernon nature centre

Vernon Panthers runner Joe Murphy is tackled by Barsby Bulldogs players Ryler Dalton (75) and Parker Moscrip during the provincial AA varsity semifinals Saturday, Nov. 26, at B.C. Place stadium. The Bulldogs defeated Vernon 36-14. The trio of players in the photo were named before the game to the B.C. AA all-star teams. (Kelly Brink-Yarocki photo)
Nanaimo’s Bulldogs slay Vernon’s Panthers in football final four

The North Okanagan Knights (dark jersey) had their five-game KIJHL win streak snapped by the team with the league’s most victoriess, the Princeton Posse (light jersey), Saturday, Nov. 26, in Princeton. (Black Press - file photo)
Princeton Posse round-up victory over North Okanagan Knights

Vicki Proulx, outgoing executive director of the Vernon Winter Carnival Society, stands beneath a lights display in Spirit Square for the society’s Carnival of Lights event on Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022. (Brendan Shykora - Morning Star)
Downtown Vernon lights up

Pop-up banner image