GALLERY: Fun for all at far out Vernon Winter Carnival

Fire dancers, jugglers and hula hoopers helped kick off the carnival on Friday night at Kin Race Track. (Caitlin Clow - Vernon Morning Star) The Ice Palace has made a triumphant return to the 60th annual Vernon Winter Carnival and has been a huge hit with spectators. (Caitlin Clow - Vernon Morning Star) Vernon Comic Con fans and organizers dressed in cosplay that could make any Star Wars, Marvel or Star Trek fan envious. (Caitlin Clow - Vernon Morning Star) Vernon Viper’s Landon Fuller, along with the rest of the team, tossed candy to bystanders along the parade route on Saturday. (Caitlin Clow - Vernon Morning Star) Even the Yellow Submarine made an appearance. (Caitlin Clow - Vernon Morning Star) Spectators of all ages lined the streets on Saturday awaiting all the groovy floats and treats! (Caitlin Clow - Vernon Morning Star) Queen Silver Star’s Miss Congeniality Eva Calder and Miss Vernon Volkswagen Quintessa Louis waved and smiled in the parade Saturday. (Caitlin Clow - Vernon Morning Star) Queen Silver Star’s Miss Congeniality Eva Calder and Miss Vernon Volkswagen Quintessa Louis waved and smiled in the parade Saturday. (Caitlin Clow - Vernon Morning Star) Deb White, carnival chairwoman, rode in on style Saturday during the parade. (Caitlin Clow - Vernon Morning Star) Jopo and Jopette also made an appearance at the parade attended by thousands Saturday. (Katherine Peters - Vernon Morning Star) Jugglers, clowns and the mayor donning a wig attracted thousands to the parade on Saturday. (Katherine Peters - Vernon Morning Star) A very special guest skated with locals at Kal Tire Place during the 60th annual Vernon Winter Carnival. Bonhomme of the Quebec Winter Carnival! (Katherine Peters - Vernon Morning Star) Fireworks kicked off the 60th annual Vernon Winter Carnival on Feb. 7 at Kin Race Track. (Caitlin Clow - Vernon Morning Star) City of Vernon Mayor Victor Cumming cruised through the parade Saturday in style. (Caitlin Clow - Vernon Morning Star)

We’re officially at the halfway mark of the 60th annual Vernon Winter Carnival and already so many fun events have taken place.

But there’s still so much more to look forward to!

For a full list of Vernon Winter Carnival events visit VernonWinterCarnival.com.

See some of our photos from the parade, kickoff and events around town.

We’d love to see your snapshots.

Email them to newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com.