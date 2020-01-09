GALLERY: Otters play in Enderby

A family of five otters playing in the snow along the River Walk in Enderby. (Photo: Barb Tomlinson)

A group of five otters have been spotted playing around in the Shuswap River in Enderby.

Barb Tomlinson shared images of a family of otters on an Enderby Facebook page Wednesday. The otters could be seen swimming about along the Enderby River Walk.

The otters aren’t new to the area; others shared stories of previous sightings.

“Years ago when my neighbour and I skiied along the river we used to watch them slide down the snow banks into the water,” Iris Reiter said in a comment. “Such fun lovin’ little critters.”

Wondering what to call a group of otters? There are a few different collective nouns out there. As a group they’re often called a bevy, family, lodge or romp — the latter describing their playful nature. When in water they may be referred to as a raft.

While these otters appear cute, they’re also wild. For those hoping to catch a glimpse, a helpful rule of thumb is to treat their home as you’d want yours treated and keep a safe and respectful distance.

READ MORE: 1,200 applications later, 17 Okanagan puppies find new homes

READ MORE: Cute, fluffy, heartwarming: Here are B.C.’s top animal stories of 2019

Brendan Shykora
Reporter, Vernon Morning Star
Email me at Brendan.Shykora@vernonmorningstar.com
Follow us: Facebook | Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
PET OF THE WEEK: Forest wants a new family

Just Posted

GALLERY: Otters play in Enderby

Five otters spotted having a time around the Shuswap River

WATCH: SilverStar fundraiser raises $38K for Australia

‘It’s been pretty devastating all across the country and there’s no end in sight’

Vernon rock climbing centre reaches new heights in 2020

The Rock Garden set to expand, doubling climbing space

Deadline nearing to nominate ‘Good Citizens’ of Vernon

JCI Vernon is searching for the city’s 2019 Good Citizen of the Year

Young Vernon-area photographer captures stunning portrait of grandma

11-year-old Kaysa Lorraine Bru has a real eye and a smart phone capable of capturing magic moments

‘Highly likely’ Iran downed Ukrainian jetliner: US officials

Crash came a few hours after Iran launched ballistic missiles at Iraqi military bases housing U.S. troops

Prince Harry and Meghan to ‘step back’ as senior UK royals

The couple said they would work to become financially independent

Man faces 10 charges in relation to armed robbery in Salmon Arm

Alleged offences on New Year’s Day involved possession of .22-calibre rifle and handgun

B.C. mom loses case about Indigenous smudging ceremony in daughter’s class

B.C. Supreme Court judge releases ruling in case against Port Alberni school district

EDITORIAL: Bearing the tax burden

Budgets are determined by considering the amount of money a municipal government will need

RCMP have no jurisdiction over stolen parking spaces

There is nothing police can do about drivers who steal other people’s… Continue reading

UPDATE: At least 11 people from B.C. among victims in fatal Iran plane crash

Ukraine International Airlines plane was en route to Kyiv when it went down in a field, killing all aboard

Iran says Ukrainian plane was on fire, tried to turn back before crash

176 people were killed when the plane crashed outside of Tehran

Morning Start: How many questions does a toddler ask in a day?

Your morning start for Thursday, January 9, 2020

Most Read