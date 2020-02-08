GALLERY: Vernon Winter Carnival Parade gets in the groove

Arlie Slizak and her son, four-year-old Weston, wait with anticipation for the start of the 60th-annual Vernon Carnival Parade at noon on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020. (Brendan Shykora - Morning Star)

The ‘60s sure went by in a hurry; they came and went in about an hour.

Sidewalk space was in high demand along 27th Street and down 30th Avenue as the Vernon Winter Carnival Parade made its annual trip through the downtown area on Saturday from noon to 1 p.m.

In keeping with the 60s theme in the Winter Carnival’s 60th year, each parade feature was decked out in flower decals, peace signs vibrant colours and plenty of music of the era.

The highlight for many was the greatly anticipated return of the Vernon Girls Trumpet Band. Though the group disbanded 10 years ago, an alumni band made up of players age 20 to 70 was formed as a special treat for Carnival-goers.

There are more Carnival activities to take part in this Saturday afternoon. CPF Vernon’s Skate with Bonhomme de Neige is on from 3 to 5 p.m. at Kal Tire Place. Meanwhile Vernon Teach and Learn is hosting a Lego Space Party, also from 3 to 5 p.m.

Later on, the Snowflake Ball will take place at the Prestige Hotel, and Cod Gone Wild will headline Irish Pub Night at the Vernon Rec Centre for the last time.

READ MORE: Vernon Winter Carnival kicks off with a bang

READ MORE: Carnival crowns 60th Queen Silver Star

Brendan Shykora
Reporter, Vernon Morning Star
Email me at Brendan.Shykora@vernonmorningstar.com
Follow us: Facebook | Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Vernon Winter Carnival kicks off with a bang
Next story
Vernon rallying behind Falkland’s bid for Kraft Hockeyville 2020

Just Posted

Vernon rallying behind Falkland’s bid for Kraft Hockeyville 2020

City encourages residents to support the neighbouring community online

GALLERY: Vernon Winter Carnival Parade gets in the groove

Vibrant colours, ’60s tunes and peace signs abound at 60th-annual event

Vernon Winter Carnival kicks off with a bang

60th carnival is underway with more than 120 events to take part in

Vernon Vipers clipped by Nanaimo

Vipers lose 3-2 to Nanaimo Clippers Friday night at Kal Tire Place

Vernon museum grooves back to the ’60s

Retro Carnival Cocktail Party turns back time

VIDEO: Solar Orbiter to provide first look at sun’s poles

New project aims to discover new parts of the bright star

Names in the mix: an updated list of potential Conservative leadership contenders

Deadline to register as a candidate is Feb. 27

B.C. man who alleged racial profiling at restaurant wants end to dispute

First Nations man says customer service he received was different than other patrons

Ins and outs of travel insurance amid novel coronavirus outbreak

There are now more than 31,000 confirmed cases of coronavirus

RCMP continue to enforce injunction against Wet’suwet’en opposing Coastal GasLink

Mounties reached the last and final camp along the access road south of Houston Saturday

Okanagan chefs come together for International Women’s Day fundraiser

The Paisley Notebook hosts the 4th annual event in support of south Okanagan charities

Apparent shooting near Chuck E. Cheese in Lower Mainland leaves man in ‘grave condition’

Police were called Friday evening to a complex in Langley and say the shooting is targeted

Police had no right to seize hidden bedside camera from Airbnb condo in Toronto, judge says

The decision effectively ended the voyeurism prosecution of the Toronto condo owner, Michael Chow

Canadian women qualify for Tokyo Olympics with hard-fought win over Costa Rica

Victory means the eighth-ranked Canadian women can now work towards a podium finish at the Games

Most Read