GALLERY: Vernon Winter Carnival Parade gets in the groove

Arlie Slizak and her son, four-year-old Weston, wait with anticipation for the start of the 60th-annual Vernon Carnival Parade at noon on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020. (Brendan Shykora - Morning Star)

The ‘60s sure went by in a hurry; they came and went in about an hour.

Sidewalk space was in high demand along 27th Street and down 30th Avenue as the Vernon Winter Carnival Parade made its annual trip through the downtown area on Saturday from noon to 1 p.m.

In keeping with the 60s theme in the Winter Carnival’s 60th year, each parade feature was decked out in flower decals, peace signs vibrant colours and plenty of music of the era.

The highlight for many was the greatly anticipated return of the Vernon Girls Trumpet Band. Though the group disbanded 10 years ago, an alumni band made up of players age 20 to 70 was formed as a special treat for Carnival-goers.

There are more Carnival activities to take part in this Saturday afternoon. CPF Vernon’s Skate with Bonhomme de Neige is on from 3 to 5 p.m. at Kal Tire Place. Meanwhile Vernon Teach and Learn is hosting a Lego Space Party, also from 3 to 5 p.m.

Later on, the Snowflake Ball will take place at the Prestige Hotel, and Cod Gone Wild will headline Irish Pub Night at the Vernon Rec Centre for the last time.

Brendan Shykora