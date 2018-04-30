Garage sale boosts nature centre

Allan Brooks Nature Centre adds third day to its annual Mega Spring Plant and Garage Sale

The Allan Brooks Nature Centre has added an extra day to its annual Mega Spring Plant and Garage Sale, set for May 25-27 at the centre. (Morning Star File Photo)

Allan Brooks Nature Centre is gearing up for its annual Mega Spring Plant and Garage Sale.

A new feature to the event this year is an extra day of bargain hunting.

The sale goes Friday to Sunday, May 25-27, at the centre, running 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday, which is Bargain Day.

“Our volunteers have already begun taking donations of items and are looking for more,” said Vicki Proulx, events and marketing coordinator for the Allan Brooks Nature Centre.

Donations appreciated would include seasonal decorations, games, pictures, Christmas decorations, CDs & LPs, automotive, furniture, books, housewares, linens, sports equipment, toys and tools.

Please NO clothing, magazines, dated electronics, computer monitors, printers, or large appliances.

Items can be dropped off at Allan Brooks Nature Centre Tuesday-Sunday, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. or can be picked up for a monetary donation to the nature centre.

The 2017 garage sale raised more than $18,000 and the centre is hopeful the community will be just as generous in 2018.

“All proceeds raised from the event will go towards maintaining our nature education programs and helping us expand our events and nature experiences offered by the centre,” said Proulx. “Our plan is to continue developing and delivering hands-on, fun, unique, nature-oriented, and authentic experiences for youth, families, and visitors in the area.”

For more information or to get involved by donating or volunteerin,g please contact Allan Brooks Nature Centre at info@abnc.ca or call 250-260-4227.



