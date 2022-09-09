Garage sale gives back to Vernon nature centre

The North Okanagan’s premier garage sale is back.
The Mega Garage Sale returns to Vernon’s Allan Brooks Nature Centre (ABNC) Sept. 16-18, your chance to find great items at reasonable prices while helping the centre raise funds for continued community programs.
From meagre beginnings in the early 2000s, a dedicated group of volunteers began fundraising through auctions. Their work eventually spawned a garage sale of mammoth proportions. Originally off-site, the event moved to the ABNC grounds.
“The centre’s upper turn-around will have hundreds of items for sale, including antiques, trinkets, furniture, tools and artwork donated by businesses and individuals,” said Mel Maglio, one of the sale’s organizers.
“It’s an extraordinary undertaking,” said Maglio of the event. “We plan for months and the actual setup takes two-to-three weeks. We have a core group with the youngest being 69 and the eldest volunteer, Ada, being a very young 93.”
Maglio’s zeal for nature and people is evident.
“We do this to ensure ABNC can continue improving awareness about our ecosystems for our community and the younger generation,” he said. “It’s so important that we all know about the value nature brings to each of us.”
Irene Maddox, another long-standing volunteer and member of the ABNC Society, is excited about the Sept. 16 opening date.
“I’m passionate about the animals and our environment,” she said. “It’s important to reduce, reuse and recycle. This is such a pristine place, and so important to have an awareness and appreciation of the natural environment around us.”
