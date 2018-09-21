Garage sale to aid in kidney transplant recovery in Vernon Saturday

The event is set to take place at the Autoplex on 29th Street from 8 a.m. - 4 p.m.

According to the BC & Yukon branch of The Kidney Foundation of Canada, a kidney transplant is often a kidney patient’s best hope for a better quality of life. (Dreamstime Photo)

The 29th Street Autoplex is hosting a garage sale Saturday with all proceeds going to staff member Debbie Woodland’s son who recently received a kidney transplant.

This comes just in time for the annual Kidney Walk that is set to take place in Polson Park Sunday.

All money earned at tomorrow’s yard sale will aid in travel expenses while in Vancouver as he will be in the hospital recovering and doing rehabilitation for about three months. Anyone who wants to make a donation — items to be sold at the sale or any cash donations — can do so by contacting Kim Stokes at the 29th Street Autoplex.

The event will take place Saturday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the 29th Street parking bay.

