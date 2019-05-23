Garden Tour foundraiser running out of Vernon gardens

The 17th Annual People Place Garden Tour is Saturday, June 8 between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m.

From a garden lovingly tended by elementary school students to a back yard oasis carved out of a hillside, this year’s People Place Garden Tour has something for everyone.

The 17th Annual People Place Garden Tour is Saturday, June 8, between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m., and will feature a wide variety of gardens.

Your ticket includes the description of each of the six gardens on the tour, as well as a map.

Gardens range from a “secret” garden tucked behind a small house on East Hill to a space that features a private outdoor room that encourages relaxing with a good book and perhaps a glass of wine or a cup of tea.

All proceeds from the tour support the People Place, which provides affordable office and program space to non-profit agencies in the North Okanagan.

Since the inaugural garden tour in 2001, the fundraiser has brought in more than $85,000 for the People Place.

“This has always been one of our favourite fundraisers,” said People Place manager Elaine Collison.

“It’s because of fundraising that we have been able to keep our rents as low as possible to allow agencies at the People Place to put their dollars into programming.”

Collison and the board of directors appreciate the many homeowners over the years, along with community groups such as Okanagan Landing elementary school, who have been willing to take part in the tour.

“We are feeling rather sad that this may be the last one because we have had a difficult time finding gardens for the tour,” said Collison.

She noted the tour had to be cancelled in 2001 and 2011.

“We are looking for all sizes, shapes and types of gardens – they don’t have to be large and fancy, just something that might be of interest to the people who take part in our tours,” Collison said.

“Your garden doesn’t have to be perfect. As well, we have volunteers at each garden so if you don’t wish to be present during the tour, you don’t have to be.

“Of course, some of our homeowners love to be there to talk about their gardens and to answer any questions people might have.”

Anyone interested in taking part in next year’s garden tour can call the People Place at 250-558-6585.

Tickets are $15 per person, available at Briteland, Coldstream Willows Nursery, Swan Lake Nurseryland, the People Place and at Blue Mountain Nursery in Armstrong.

