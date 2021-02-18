The Sustainable Environment Network Society (SENS) is presenting a “Seedy” Zoom night, Feb. 25 at 7 p.m. (pixabay)

Gardener’s Diary: Green thumbs log in for Zoom chat

Learn all about seeds and spring planting in SENS virtual meetup

I would like to wish a very good year to you all since this is my first column of the year. Hoping 2021 brings peace, happiness and a fruitful growing season.

We cannot complain about the weather of the past months even if we had a bit of very cold days. We are almost into March and the birds are very busy proving that spring is right around the corner.

Due to COVID-19, we saw the cancellation of many events in the last year and to date. The Shuswap Seed and Plant Fair and the Vernon Seed and Plant sale will not go on as the other years.

All is not lost thanks to technology today. The Sustainable Environment Network Society (SENS) is presenting a “Seedy” Zoom night, Feb. 25 at 7 p.m.

Seed experts will provide (tantalize gardeners with?) tips on seed types, choosing them wisely, and growing successfully. Our experts will also share favourite seeds, stories, and tricks of the trade! Questions welcome. If you are interested in “attending” (via computer or telephone) please email me or phone me and I’ll send you the Zoom link.

Alex Augustyniak from West Coast Seeds will explain the differences among types of seeds such as OP, Hybrids, Heirloom, Non-GMO, Organic and conventional

Sarah Bradshaw from Wise Women Seeds will discuss what we need to know before choosing seeds

Shirley from Laughing Swan’s, some of her favourite seed varieties

I will talk about starting seeds, soil, light, temperature and how to store them and my favourite seed varieties

Questions and answers at the end of the meeting.

The meeting should be over by 8:30 p.m.

By now you must have some of the new seed catalogues. This is the perfect time to sit and relax and glance through the beautiful pictures of flowers, fruits and vegetables. Years ago, before I started savings my own seeds, I used to order them by mail and sometimes or many times, too many of them. It was like going grocery shopping when you are starving.



I was reading an article from the Old Farmer’s Almanac that I would like to share with you. This is true year after year.

1. Pick the right location — ideally, a sunny site! Most vegetables need at least six hours of sun a day.

2. Keep it close to home. A location near your house will make it easier for you to tend your plot regularly.

3. Only grow things your family likes to eat.

4. Water needs to be readily available.

5. Good soil is the key to a successful garden. Plants depend on the soil for nutrients, stability and drainage.

6. Amend your soil.

7. Seeds or plants? Things that take longer to produce an edible fruit do better with a head start. Some plants might have to be started 6-8 weeks inside.

8.Choose varieties that will mature in your growing season.

9. Keep your garden productive by staggering plantings of fast-maturing veggies such as beans and lettuce and replanting other areas as they are harvested. Don’t plant all at once!

10. Use raised garden beds or containers if you don’t have much space to work with.

For more information: 250-558-4556 jocelynesewell@gmail.com.



