Gaza doctors to present in Vernon about civilian victims of war

Most of the victims of war and military occupation are the citizens — often women and children — who suffer as “collateral damage” to the physical damage caused by the weapons of war.

In an area of only 365 square kilometers, and with a population of over 1.8 million, half of whom are under the age of 18 and with few prospects for a healthy interactive life, the Gaza strip is one of the most serious cases where malnutrition, stress, and loss of a normal childhood is endemic.

Dr. Mahmoud Matar is an Orthopaedic surgeon working at Shifa Hospital in Gaza, and Bolos Swelem is a third year dentistry student in Gaza. Both will be online speaking about the daily struggles Gazans must endure due to the blockade of Gaza and military strikes in the Gaza strip. Opportunities for questions will follow the initial presentations.

Canadians do not often have the opportunity to speak with Palestinians living in Gaza. On Saturday, June 8, at 9 a.m., a Canada wide video conference call from Gaza will be sponsored by Canadian Friends of Sabeel and United Network for a Just Peace in the Middle East along with the local chapter of Canadians for Justice and Peace in the Middle East.

The event will be held at the East Hill Community Church – 3605 12th Street. Light refreshments will be served. This is a free event with donations accepted.

