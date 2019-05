City of Vernon is preparing for the annual celebration of all things bicycle

Are you ready to save a little money on gas? Now is the time to get your bike out of the garage.

Bike to Work and School Week kicks off in Vernon at 6:30 a.m. on May 27 and ends at 9:30 p.m. on June 2.

Trading in your car for the week could win you prizes, including a trip to italy.

