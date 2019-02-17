Get ready to fill the stands at the Special Olympics Winter Games in Vernon

Get inspired by the pure power and joy of sport.
The 2019 Special Olympics BC Winter Games are fast approaching, and fans are invited to attend and cheer on the 600 determined athletes who have been working hard to deliver personal-best performances in Greater Vernon. All events are free with no tickets required.
Festivities start on Thursday, Feb. 21, with the exciting Opening Ceremony at Kal Tire Place at 7:30 p.m. The entrance of the teams will be an inspiring sight, watching the pride and joy of the more than 800 athletes, coaches, and mission staff representing the eight sport regions of B.C. and the Yukon.
The Opening Ceremony will be a lot of fun for all, with plenty of entertainment and chances to celebrate the dedicated athletes as well as the generous sponsors and dedicated coaches, mission staff, and Games volunteers who have contributed so much to make this important event possible.
Members of the École Beairsto Elementary choir, La chorale de Beairsto, will delight by singing the national anthem in both English and French. DJ PK will pump dance tunes to get the party spirits going. The atmosphere will be electric and dancing will be encouraged.
After the fun of the Opening Ceremony, it’s time for these determined athletes to show their skills and make their months and years of work count by delivering personal bests in the provincial competition. All day Friday and Saturday, Feb. 22 and 23, competition will be ongoing in eight sports: 5-pin bowling, alpine skiing, cross country skiing, curling, figure skating, floor hockey, snowshoeing, and speed skating.
The competitors will inspire everyone watching with their determination, abilities, sportsmanship and love of sport. The action will be exciting as there will be athletes of all levels, from developmental to high performance, giving their all and being brave in the attempt.
Visit www.sobcgamesvernon.ca for schedules, venue, and live streaming information.
