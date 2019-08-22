Giant paper airplane set to launch in Vernon park

The Okanagan Science Centre invites the public to watch the takeoff on Saturday, Aug. 24 at 2 p.m.

Lucas Newman, outreach coordinator for the Okanagan Science Centre, will launch his massive paper airplane at the Polson Park Oval on Aug. 24. (Photo - Okanagan Science Centre)

The outreach coordinator for the Okanagan Science Centre was observing a paper airplane sitting on his desk one day and wondered to himself, “How big an airplane could I actually make?”

Thanks to Lucas Newman’s curiosity, Vernon’s science lovers (or simply airplane lovers) have an event catered for them on Saturday.

Newman will be at the Polson Park Oval on Aug. 24, 2 p.m., for the first launch of his giant paper airplane and he encourages the public to come out and take part.

“We all know how much fun it is to make and fly paper airplanes and it’s something the whole family can participate in,” Newman said.

Kids can join in on the action with the Fold’n’Fly contest, where their own paper airplane creations will be put to the test.

All the materials will be provided and prizes are awarded for distance, air time and pure style.

If engineering a paper airplane leaves kids wanting more, there’s also a flight simulator to experience at the Science Centre which will be open on Saturday.

Or, kids can bring a bathing suit and towel and enjoy the spray park outside.

Both the Giant Paper Airplane Launch and the Fold’n’Fly competition are free family events, though regular fees apply for admittance to the Science Centre.

To learn more about the Okanagan Science Centre – a charitable non-profit organization with more than 25 years of history – visit www.okscience.ca or call the centre at 250-545-3644.

