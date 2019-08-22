Lucas Newman, outreach coordinator for the Okanagan Science Centre, will launch his massive paper airplane at the Polson Park Oval on Aug. 24. (Photo - Okanagan Science Centre)

Giant paper airplane set to launch in Vernon park

The Okanagan Science Centre invites the public to watch the takeoff on Saturday, Aug. 24 at 2 p.m.

The outreach coordinator for the Okanagan Science Centre was observing a paper airplane sitting on his desk one day and wondered to himself, “How big an airplane could I actually make?”

Thanks to Lucas Newman’s curiosity, Vernon’s science lovers (or simply airplane lovers) have an event catered for them on Saturday.

Newman will be at the Polson Park Oval on Aug. 24, 2 p.m., for the first launch of his giant paper airplane and he encourages the public to come out and take part.

“We all know how much fun it is to make and fly paper airplanes and it’s something the whole family can participate in,” Newman said.

Kids can join in on the action with the Fold’n’Fly contest, where their own paper airplane creations will be put to the test.

All the materials will be provided and prizes are awarded for distance, air time and pure style.

If engineering a paper airplane leaves kids wanting more, there’s also a flight simulator to experience at the Science Centre which will be open on Saturday.

Or, kids can bring a bathing suit and towel and enjoy the spray park outside.

Both the Giant Paper Airplane Launch and the Fold’n’Fly competition are free family events, though regular fees apply for admittance to the Science Centre.

To learn more about the Okanagan Science Centre – a charitable non-profit organization with more than 25 years of history – visit www.okscience.ca or call the centre at 250-545-3644.

Read More: Okanagan Science Centre founder fondly remembered

Read More: Shuswap ‘space pioneer’ dies at age 95, leaves amazing legacy

@VernonNews
newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Families receive support from ‘Living Flag’ fundraisers

Just Posted

Riot on the Roof returns to top of Vernon Parkade

Party of the summer will rock out above the city

Crowd pumped for MMA return to Vernon

First card in 10 years set for Saturday at Vernon Curling Club

Enforcement still tops with Vernon cops

Vernon-North Okanagan RCMP Supt. Shawna Baher says enforcement still a top detachment priority

Vernon Mission hosts International Overdose Awareness Day event

Along with Interior Health, the event will run Wednesday, Aug. 28, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Warmer fall weather could extend wildfire season: AccuWeather

Above seasonal temperatures are expected throughout September, October and November

Paws! Join the cause and raise money for the BC SPCA

Sign up to walk in the annual BC SPCA Paws for a Cause walk

RCMP catch ‘erratic’ driving thieves; upon release steal mountain bike

The incident involved a police chase, taser, and a destroyed vehicle

New study suggests autism overdiagnosed: Canadian expert

Laurent Mottron: ‘Autistic people we test now are less and less different than typical people’

B.C. father tells judge he did not kill his young daughters

Andrew Berry pleaded not guilty to the December 2017 deaths

Heavy police responses in Kamloops connected to unfounded weapons calls

Mounties were seen in Westsyde and in North Kamloops on Tuesday night and Wednesday morning

Suspect drops white powder running from police near Kelowna playground

Kelowna RCMP responded to reports of two individuals swinging a chain in a park

Rosemount cooked diced chicken linked to listeria case in B.C.

The symptoms of listeria include vomiting, nausea, fever, muscle aches

B.C. seniors allowed more choice to stay in assisted living

Province doesn’t need to wait for a complaint to investigate care, Adrian Dix says

Power up: UBC Okanagan researchers designing battery that packs more punch

It’s a collaboration between the university and B.C.-based tech companies

Most Read