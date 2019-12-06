Gingerbread land spreads smiles for Vernon seniors

Halina Centre cook Donna Scott admires the gingerbread houses available to win by raffle ticket draw at the Seniors’ Christmas Luncheon on Wednesday, Dec. 11. (Contributed)

For over 45 years, the Halina Activity Centre has spread the Christmas spirit to local seniors as an annual tradition.

Ensuring seniors receive a traditional turkey dinner and a chance to enjoy the Christmas spirit, the Halina Senior Centre board decided to offer up an opportunity for seniors to join in the celebration.

“Over the years the event has changed, but the base has remained with good food, fun entertainment and camaraderie all while celebrating the season,” said Diana Williamson, Halina Activity Centre manager.

This year, the many volunteers will work together to turn the Vernon Recreation Centre into a gingerbread land themed atmosphere.

“Not only will the guests be enjoying turkey, ham and all the trimmings, but they will be encouraged to participate in caroling, listening to the Kalamalka Chorus, an opportunity to dance along with the music tunes of Guy Schmirle, and receive a visit from a very jolly person,” said Williamson.

There will also be the opportunity to take part in the 50/50, raffle and thanks to the many sponsors, chances to win one of the many door prizes that have been donated.

A limited number of tickets are available from the Halina Centre office (located in the back of the Vernon Recreation Centre) for $15.

Tickets will not be available at the door. Doors open at 11:30 a.m., program begins at noon and luncheon at 12:45 p.m.

“With almost 500 members the Halina Centre is a home away from home,” said Williamson.

“We have a straight forward goal, ‘to empower older adults to be active, to be involved and to age successfully.’”

The Halina Centre, which is an activity hub for those 50+, has a variety of programs and activities available, based on members interests and abilities.

The centre is supported by the active participation of approximately 100 volunteers who make it all possible.

