Going, going…Rotary funds dreams with Vernon auction

Auctioneer Don Raffan gets some assistance from a couple of young singers during the Kalamalka Rotary Dream Auction. (Carousel Studios photo)

While most events have gone back to in-person, one major fundraiser is keeping it virtual to ensure everyone can take part.

Kalamalka Rotary’s 38th annual Dream Auction is underway until Saturday, Nov. 19, at 7 p.m. The online auction features a large number of items and services, all raising funds that will be used to support local and international not-for-profit organizations.

“Hosting the auction online will help those who wish to support our efforts and participate easily,” said Dream Auction chair Brian Reid.

Since 1985, the Kalamalka Rotary Dream Auction has raised over $ 4,652,000 which has been directed to worthy local and international projects and programs, including a variety of youth programs. This year’s auction will be similiar in that it offers a number of items and services that will be directed back to such causes. So far, more than 62 per cent of $200,000 goal has been raised.

Last year, the auction helped: Mackie Lake House, Okanagan Screen Arts Society, Upper Room Mission, O’Keefe Ranch and the Schubert Centre, among others.

Internationally, the club supported efforts to: build and equip a new school in Ethiopia, replace wood burning stoves with propane stoves in Tanzania and promote clean burning eco stoves in Guatemala.

“The success of the annual Dream Auction results from the generosity of local businesses and individuals who donate items, experiences or services and to the individuals who bid on these items,” said Tom Christensen, Kal Rotary President for 2022-23. “The platform we are using allows us to build momentum prior to the final bid date of Nov 19.”

Visit kalrotary.ca to start your bidding.

