Golfing for ALS

During June, 30 golf courses across BC participate in the 13th annual PGA of BC Golfathon for ALS.

During the month of June, golf professionals will golf to support those living with ALS.

Addison Lovsin from the Spallumcheen Golf and Country Club in Vernon is participating. He will golf as many holes as possible to raise awareness and funds for the ALS Society of BC on June 25. The Spallumcheen Golf and Country Club is one of over 30 golf courses located across BC participating in the 13th Annual PGA of BC Golfathon for ALS.

Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS ), also referred to as Lou Gehrig’s Disease, is a fatal neurodegenerative disorder that affects the person’s motor neurons that carry messages to the muscles resulting in weakness and wasting in arms, legs, mouth, throat and elsewhere. Typically the person is immobilized within two to five years of the initial diagnosis. There is no known cause or cure yet, but there is hope through the ALS Society of BC.

“On behalf of the Association, I am extremely proud of the PGA of BC’s involvement with the Golfathon for ALS, benefiting the ALS Society of BC patient services,” said Donald Miyazaki, executive director of the PGA of BC. “The program has assisted tens of thousands of individuals throughout British Columbia affected by this deadly disease. I am confident that with the continued support of our members, 2018 will be yet another successful PGA of BC Golfathon for ALS.”

He said that over the 12 years of participation, the efforts of countless Golf Professionals and Volunteers have helped raise more than $1.4 million.

Proceeds from the Golfathon for ALS provide crucial support services to ALS patients and their families, friends and caregivers.

