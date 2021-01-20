Good Samaritan turns in cash-filled wallet to Vernon Mounties

A Vernon man’s faith in humanity has been restored since his lost wallet was returned, credit cards, cash and all, to the RCMP station. (Contributed)

It had been more than two weeks since he lost his wallet, full of cash from a recent job and with no work in sight, Chase D’Angelo wondered how exactly he was going to pay his bills.

To top it all off, it was his birthday.

When an unknown ‘blocked’ number rang his phone and D’Angelo didn’t want to answer it.

But he did.

It was the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP calling. The police had some welcome news for D’Angelo.

“I lost my wallet before Christmas, and some Good Samaritan dropped it off at the police station, with all the money in it even,” he said.

His credit cards, driver’s licence, firearms licence, boating licence, everything was still there. The Vernon man’s faith in humanity was restored.

“I needed it honestly,” said, as the wallet had a significant amount of money from a job he had just been paid for. “It put me back badly over Christmas losing that. And now with the time off because of COVID and Christmas and such… I needed the money.

“It came karmically at the right time.”

Now able to pay his bills, D’Angelo’s day improved when he learned of work coming his way.

“I worked all the way up to Christmas. But work dropped off the past two weeks. I was getting concerned,” said the owner of Straight Edge Construction. “So the timing was pretty impeccable.”

He doesn’t have a lot, but D’Angelo wants to thank whoever found his wallet and returned it with a reward, or at least buy them dinner.

“They saved my hide.”

The Good Samaritan is asked to get ahold of D’Angelo via his Facebook page, Chase Brian D’Angelo, with information about where the wallet was found and to let him repay the kind gesture

“There are still good people in the world,” he said.

