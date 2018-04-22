Grace Bible Church welcomes all

The BX church opened its door to the public with an open house Saturday

Having a space for families in the BX and Foothills to worship.

That’s the message of Grace Bible Church lead pastor Pat Stich as the Church welcomed everyone for an open house Saturday.

“We’ve been building our church and it’s taken a couple of years,” Stich said. “We thought we’d give them a chance to look around on the inside, not just see the outside, have some hot dogs and have a good day.”

Related: Grace Bible Church is growing to serve families

Following a 20,000 square-foot expansion, Grace Bible Church, Stich hopes, will become a place of worship for the nearby communities of the BX and Foothills.

“We would love to be able to reach out to the BX and Foothills and just see this place filled. I think all throughout time God has always wanted a space and a place for his people and we just feel like this addition gives more space and a bigger place for his people to come,” Stich said.

As for what to expect, Stich said it’s a warm and welcoming community.

“I’d expect that you’d be able to be welcomed, be invited, that you’d hear some good music and we’ll be teaching the scripture to you so you can grow in your relationship with the lord.”

 

@VernonNews
newstips@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Top 5 places to take your dog in Kelowna

Just Posted

Chamber community excellence finalists announced

Armstrong Spallumcheen Chamber of Commerce Community Excellence Awards winners announced April 28

Nature Centre fundraiser uproots

Allan Brooks Nature Centre’s Wine and Wild Things is June 23 at Lonepine Ranch

Final week for ALR input

Public consultation process closes April 30

Kalamalka Lake water source turned off

Increased turbidity caused the Regional District of North Okanagan to turn off the taps Saturday

Open letter to Premier John Horgan

LETTER: Group called First Things First Okanagan promotes action on climate change

Grace Bible Church welcomes all

The BX church opened its door to the public with an open house Saturday

Dix says B.C. remains focused on fighting youth overdoses in wake of teen’s death

Elliot Eurchuk’s parents say he died at his Oak Bay home after taking street drugs

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

Okanagan-Similkameen freshet looms large: district

Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen says property owners have window to prepare for flooding

‘When everybody leaves: Counselling key to help Humboldt move on after bus crash

Dealing with life after a tragedy can be the worst part following a loss

Half-naked shooter guns down four, runs away in Nashville Waffle House shooting

Nashville police say they are looking for Travis Reinking in connection with the shooting

Child’s body found in river downstream from where boy went missing during flood

Three-year-old Kaden Young was swept out of his mother’s arms in February

B.C. VIEWS: Eliminating efficiency for farm workers

Don’t worry, NDP says, the B.C. economy’s booming

Kamloops RCMP respond to report of dead body floating in Thompson River

Body has not been located, searches to continue as river conditions improve

Most Read

  • Grace Bible Church welcomes all

    The BX church opened its door to the public with an open house Saturday