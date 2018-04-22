Grace Bible Church welcomes all

The BX church opened its door to the public with an open house Saturday

Having a space for families in the BX and Foothills to worship.

That’s the message of Grace Bible Church lead pastor Pat Stich as the Church welcomed everyone for an open house Saturday.

“We’ve been building our church and it’s taken a couple of years,” Stich said. “We thought we’d give them a chance to look around on the inside, not just see the outside, have some hot dogs and have a good day.”

Following a 20,000 square-foot expansion, Grace Bible Church, Stich hopes, will become a place of worship for the nearby communities of the BX and Foothills.

“We would love to be able to reach out to the BX and Foothills and just see this place filled. I think all throughout time God has always wanted a space and a place for his people and we just feel like this addition gives more space and a bigger place for his people to come,” Stich said.

As for what to expect, Stich said it’s a warm and welcoming community.

“I’d expect that you’d be able to be welcomed, be invited, that you’d hear some good music and we’ll be teaching the scripture to you so you can grow in your relationship with the lord.”

