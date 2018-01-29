Grant helps GIRLS CLUB grow

Okanagan Girls Club chapter director, Bree Cawley said she was thrilled to accept a $9,000 Telus Community board grant on behalf of the club. The funds will be used to support programming. From left are, Community Board member Josh Dueck, Girls Club Chapter Director Bree Cawley and TELUS Community Board Member Brangwen Mooney. (Contributed)

From navigating the school system, to accessing specialized services, Bree Cawley says raising a child with autism can come with a unique set of challenges.

But the real difficulty, begins on the playground.

Cawley says that’s what inspired her friend, Vicky Ryan to start GIRLS CLUB — a social group for girls who have been diagnosed with “any type” of neuro/developmental differences.

“Everyone wants to feel like they belong — to have a group, a club, a squad — a circle that is just theirs — GIRLS CLUB is that,” Ryan writes on the Home page of the club’s website.

Cawley says Ryan decided to start the club after watching her then six-year-old daughter, Charlotte, who has been diagnosed with autism and is non-verbal, begin to struggle to find a place to “fit in.”

“I think Vicky was just starting to notice that as Charlotte was getting older, she was finding that kids were, as kids do, starting to get a little more cruel or question things, and get really uncomfortable around her daughter.”

One night last year, while she and Ryan were catching up over the phone, Cawley said the topic turned to Charlotte, and the difficulty Ryan was having trying to find her a spot in a local playgroup. Cawley empathized.

“My daughter was born with a brain abnormality, where she’s expected to have quite a few delays in life — and we were talking about how it’s going to be really hard for our daughters to connect and form friendships, and realizing how lucky we are to have such strong female friendships in our lives,” Cawley explained.

“Our girlfriends, the women in our circle, enrich our lives — they laugh with you and cry with you, they lift you up when you need it — we want the same for our daughters, so we created an atmosphere where they might find that, because it felt like they might not find it otherwise.”

GIRLS CLUB was officially founded by Ryan in Feb.,2017, in the Lower Mainland, and the club’s first event was held in April. Membership for GIRLS CLUB is free, and no drop-in or participation fees are charged for attending meetings.

In August, spurred by Ryan’s success on the coast, Cawley formed the Okanagan chapter. The club now has over 130 members across the two locations and awareness is quickly growing about this new resource for girls with disabilities.

The Okanagan club is based out of the NONA (North Okanagan Neurological Association) building on 34th Street in Vernon, but Cawley says GIRLS CLUB is not affiliated with the charitable organization —they just uses a space in the building for their weekend meet-ups. Cawley says meet-ups consist of some organized activities, but mostly just allowing the kids to “hang out and mingle” or play, without fear of judgment or expectations. Parents or guardians are required to attend to monitor their child. Healthy snacks are provided.

Just before Christmas the local club received a $9,000 grant from the Telus Thompson Okanagan Community Board, which Cawley says will help supplement the cost of activities. Up until she received the grant, Cawley said she was funding the club’s activities out of her own pocket.

“I was just blown away by the news that we were getting this grant, because everything has been coming out of my bank account” Cawley said.

“We’re just two moms with a dream to see our daughters form friendships with other girls. And receiving a TELUS Community Board Grant some of the financial burden is removed and now we can move forward with expanding the reach of GIRLS CLUB and connecting with families who have girls who could benefit from attending our meet-ups.”

To learn more about GIRLS CLUB or to donate, contact Bree Cawley, chapter director, at info@inGIRLSCLUB.com

