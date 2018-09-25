Greater Vernon Museum and Archives commemorates end of First World War

This year marks the 100th anniversary of the end of the First World War.

To commemorate the efforts of Vernon citizens who contributed to bringing the war to a victorious end, Greater Vernon Museum and Archives curatorial assistant Jesslyn Jarvis, with the assistance of curatorial intern Gwyneth Evans and many dedicated volunteers, have brought the Finish the Fight! Vernon in the Great War exhibition to life.

“Over 700 men from the Vernon area volunteered for active service overseas, representing 20 per cent of the city’s population at the time. The majority trained at Camp Vernon, now the Vernon Cadet Training Centre,” Jarvis said.

“On the home front, men, women and children donated time, money and materials to the war effort, and took up jobs vacated by the soldiers. Within the city, ‘enemy aliens’ were interned in one of the largest internment camps in Canada, located at the site of W.L Seaton Secondary School.”

Related: Greater Vernon Museum on the grow in 2017

Related: New curator at Greater Vernon Museum

Related: RDNO launches referendum campaign

A central piece to the wartime display will be a digital slide show that volunteer and GVMA board member Francois Arseneault created with still photos set to music.

The public opening for the exhibit will take place at the Greater Vernon Museum and Archives Oct. 4 from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.

“We are hoping to have a piper and possibly even a bugler involved in the opening celebrations. Plus, free admission, desserts and refreshments,” said Denise Marsh, marketing and communications coordinator.

Finish the Fight! Vernon in the Great War will run from Oct. 4 until March 30, 2019. Museum admission is by donation.

For more information, please contact the museum at 250-542-3142, visit www.vernonmuseum.ca or find GVMA on Facebook.

@VernonNews

newstips@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.