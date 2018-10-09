Captured guns from the Battle of Cambrai. (GVMA photo)

Greater Vernon Museum hosts First World War presentation

Event is Nov. 7

Just in time for Remembrance Day, the Greater Vernon Museum and Archives will host a presentation by Professor Howard Hisdal entitled Defeating the German Army in 1918: The 2nd Canadian Mounted Rifles and the Hundred Days Campaign from Amiens to Mons as part of the museum’s Speaker Series.

The Nov. 7 talk will also complement the museum’s latest exhibition, Finish the Fight! Vernon in the Great War.

The presentation by Hisdal looks at the last hundred days of the First World War which ended on Nov. 11, 1918. The viewpoint is that of the 2nd Canadian Mounted Rifles, a regiment recruited in the Okanagan and Victoria, and led by Lieutenant Colonel Chalmers Johnston, a militia officer from Vernon. Hisdal will look at the tactics and leadership that made the 2nd CMR and the entire Canadian Corps into a highly efficient fighting machine that drove back the German Army and helped win the war.

Related: Greater Vernon Museum on the grow in 2017

Related: GVMA commemorates end of First World War

Hisdal, CD (Canadian Forces Decoration for honourable service), MA, graduated from Royal Roads Military College, Victoria, and Royal Military College, Kingston. He earned his master’s of arts degree at Carleton University. He has 25 years of military service, 18 of those years as an officer in the British Columbia Dragoons, the descendant of the 2nd Canadian Mounted Rifles. He retired as a captain in 2014.

Hisdal has taught history at Okanagan College since 2005 and is the chair of the history department. He is also the vice-president of the Okanagan Military Museum Society in Kelowna and on the board of directors for the Kelowna Museums Society.

As space is limited in the museum, please call 250-542-3142 to pre-register for the Nov. 7 presentation from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Admission is $5 per person, at the door. For more information visit www.vernonmuseum.ca or find the museum on Facebook.

@VernonNews
newstips@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Okanagan land linking workshop matches farmers and landowners
Next story
Volunteers sought for Vernon CMHA video project

Just Posted

More RCMP officers heading to North Okanagan

Vernon-North Okanagan detachment superintendent working to fill out staff lineup card

Volunteers sought for Vernon CMHA video project

Participants needed for video shoot Oct. 12 at 3 p.m.

Vernon fully endorses recreation master plan

Draft still to go to Coldstream council and Regional District North Okanagan electoral areas B and C

North Okanagan advance voting begins Wednesday

Communities from Vernon to Enderby can vote ahead of Oct. 20 municipal elections

Fulton Maroons hold back Titans

Fulton 14 South Kam 7 in high school football

Hundreds gather to honour fallen West Kelowna firefighter

West Kelowna Fire Captain Troy Russell died of brain cancer on Sept. 25

Toronto-based beauty brand closes doors citing ‘criminal activity’

Deciem founder abruptly shutters stores until further notice

Ancient polar bears survived low ice periods on dead whales: study

Same study suggests bears aren’t likely to be able to rely on the same solution again

Greater Vernon Museum hosts First World War presentation

Event is Nov. 7

Canada needs to cut its emissions almost in half: UN

In order to stop catastrophic climate change Canada needs to cut emissions

Team Boileau takes top prize at Chappy Memorial

Chappy Memorial attracts 140 golfers

Tea is on at Vernon’s Trinity United Church

Tinity Fall Tea is Nov. 3

Chretien says rise of Trump marks end of the American empire

Jean Chretien unleashes his unflattering opinion of Trump in a new book

Impaired driver’s laps of Sicamous roundabout draw police attention

The 20-year-old from Alberta had their license suspended after they failed a roadside breath test

Most Read