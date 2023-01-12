North Okanagan Youth and Family Services Society’s 2023 Fall program group schedule is now out. (File photo)

Group programs help North Okanagan youth, families

NOYFSS fall schedule, which starts this month, now taking registrations

North Okanagan Youth and Family Services Society (NOYFSS) is offering a wide range of educational and skill building groups for youth and adults.

These programs are a free service offered to all members of the community.

NOYFSS groups are designed to offer support through education, providing skills, strategies and resources for families who may be experiencing conflict, change and/or challenges in their home.

Fall groups start running in January 2023. Each group is offered at no charge, however participants must pre-register.

Groups include:

• Parent Teen Conflict – Mondays, Jan. 23-April 3, 6:30-8:30 p.m. No sessions Feb. 20, March 20, March 27;

• Successful Co-Parenting- Tuesdays, Jan. 24-Feb.28, 6-7:30 p.m. Online group via Zoom;

• Managing Conflict in the Family – Couples Group, Wednesdays, Jan. 25-Feb. 22, 6-8 p.m.;

• Core Connections – Wednesdays, Feb. 1 to March 8, 3:30-5 p.m.;

• Active Parenting – Thursdays, Feb. 2-March 9, 6-8 p.m. Online group via Zoom.

• ADHD Support Group – First Monday of the month, Feb. 6 and March 6, 6 p.m. Online group via Zoom.

To register for a NOYFSS group or to find more information visit online https://noyfss.org/groups/

