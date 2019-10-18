THE GREAT PUMPKIN Billy Boerboom shows a huge pumpkin he grew. The pumpkin is now on display at The Apple Barn on Jones Flat Road. Please see related story on Page A8 (John Arendt/Summerland Review)

Growing cherries, apples, pears — and big pumpkins

Boerboom worked to produce a massive melon from his Summerland farm

When Billy Boerboom planted pumpkins at his farm in spring, he wanted to see how big a single pumpkin could grow.

When he harvested the massive melon last week, he had it weighed. The pumpkin tipped the scales at 337 kilograms or 744 pounds.

He now has the pumpkin on display at The Apple Barn on Jones Flat Road.

Growing the pumpkin was a goal Boerboom had set for himself.

To grow the pumpkin, he did a lot of research and then ordered a special variety of seeds. After that, he tended the patch and watched the pumpkin grow… and grow… and grow.

READ ALSO: Flaming pumpkins set to fly in Summerland

READ ALSO: Ready, aim, fire: Penticton residents invited to shoot exploding pumpkins

At the end of July, it was the size of a typical pumpkin used for carving.

If freezing temperatures had come a few days later than they did, Boerboom believes the pumpkin would have topped 450 kg. or 1,000 lbs.

For Boerboom, growing the large pumpkin was one of the things he enjoys about farming.

“I love a challenge. I love to try new things,” he said.

Boerboom grew up in a farming family. His parents had moved to Canada from the Netherlands in 1976 and soon started farming in Summerland.

In 1980, Boerboom started farming with his father, and in 1990, he started Windmill Garden Centre.

The Apple Barn was opened in 2001 as a way to sell good product at a fair price.

Today, Boerboom grows apples, cherries and pears on five hectares or 13 acres. The fruit is sold at The Apple Barn and to customers in Saskatchewan, Alberta, Vancouver and Vancouver Island.

“I was destined to do this,” Boerboom says about farming. “I’ve grown things my whole life.”

In addition to his work as a farmer, Boerboom is involved in the community and has supported local causes and initiatives. He has also been a volunteer firefighter for the past 30 years.

“It’s a real good feeling when you give back,” he said. “I think it’s so important to give back to a wonderful community.”

To report a typo, email:
news@summerlandreview.com.


news@summerlandreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Sicamous history in pictures

Just Posted

Vernon patients benefit from new staff and equipment

New physiatrist and much-needed equipment at VJH

Local grocer to close doors in Vernon

Quality Greens is shutting up shop after 22 years

Vernon students have their say in mock classroom vote

While they’re not yet voting age, their teachers want them to know how to make an informed vote

Police investigating sudden death in Lake Country

It’s unclear if the death of a man in his 90s is criminal in nature

Workshops give North Okanagan businesses a boost

Small Business Week celebrated by Community Futures

Memorial remembers Vernon’s most marginalized

Prayers and flowers for those who have died on the streets

Shooters compete in Summerland

Seven youth participants take aim

B.C. public safety minister says cannabis edibles not in stores til January

Mike Farnworth says he wants regional issues considered when it comes to licensing

First all-female spacewalk team makes history

NASA astronauts Christina Koch and Jessica Meir did work on International Space Station’s power grid

Greta Thunberg calls for climate action in Alberta, but doesn’t talk oilsands

Swedish teen was met with some oil and gas industry supporters who came in a truck convoy

RDOS cannabis production bylaw goes to public hearing

Hearing on micro cannabis production facilities will be held Nov. 21

Scheer denies spreading ‘misinformation’ in predicting unannounced Liberal taxes

Conservative leader had claimed that a potential NDP-Liberal coalition could lead to a hike in GST

Council asks to limit cruise ship visits to Victoria harbour

Mayor says motion is not meant to curtail current visits or limit local cruise industry expansion

Chilliwack man pleads guilty in crash that killed pregnant woman

Frank Tessman charged under Motor Vehicle Act for accident that killed Kelowna school teacher

Most Read