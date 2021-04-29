The Gruffalo is a favourite story of many, including Sydnie Bayfor, who is looking forward to the story-window walk in downtown Vernon May 7-15, put on by the Literacy Society of North Okanagan. (Contributed)

Gruffalo comes to downtown Vernon

Story-Window Walk opens chapter two with latest book

The second chapter in a unique form of downtown discovery that aims to get kids out is turning the page.

A Story-Window Walk is planned as a socially distanced way to give families something fun to do May 7-15.

The event, which saw its first success celebrating Literacy Week in January, is based on a popular book, with local businesses displaying pages on their storefronts.

READ MORE: Catch a Yeti in downtown Vernon

This time the fun features the Gruffalo by Julia Donaldson and Axel Scheffler.

Starting Friday, May 7, you can pick up your maps and prize entry forms at Vernon’s Okanagan Regional Library, download them at the Literacy Society of North Okanagan website at literacysociety.ca or print them from the Morning Star’s article on the Gruffalo Story-Window Walk.

“This is a fun, free, and safe way to enjoy downtown Vernon while promoting literacy,” the literacy society’s reading together program coordinator Bonnie Hutton said.

All children who complete the Story-Window Walk can drop off their entry form and questionnaire at the library for a chance to win great prizes.

For more information contact coordinator@literacy.ca for details.

READ MORE: Closure of Vernon’s ‘Main Street’ may face roadblock

@VernonNews
jennifer@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BooksLiterature

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

The Gruffalo story-window walk takes place in downtown Vernon May 7-15, put on by the Literacy Society of North Okanagan.

The Gruffalo story-window walk takes place in downtown Vernon May 7-15, put on by the Literacy Society of North Okanagan.

Previous story
Duncan native stretches legs in Salmon Arm during cross-country run for charities
Next story
Naramata winery helps hurting hospitality workers

Just Posted

Vernon Vipers forward Desmond Johnson (left) tries to get a shot on Salmon Arm goalie Owen Say during the Silverbacks’ 3-1 B.C. Hockey League pod play victory Wednesday, April 28, at Kal Tire Place. Say finished with 35 saves and was named the game’s first star. (Lisa Mazurek - Vernon Vipers Photography)
Say speaks volumes in Salmon Arm win over Vernon

Silverbacks goalie makes 35 saves, Silverbacks snap Vipers’ winning streak at four with 3-1 decision

Oyama Lake, as pictured April 28, 2021, is a water source for residents during high irrigation periods. (Véronique Gagnon photo)
Lack of rain dries up Lake Country water supply

District asking residents only to irrigate when absolutely necessary

The Gruffalo is a favourite story of many, including Sydnie Bayfor, who is looking forward to the story-window walk in downtown Vernon May 7-15, put on by the Literacy Society of North Okanagan. (Contributed)
Gruffalo comes to downtown Vernon

Story-Window Walk opens chapter two with latest book

Amanda Homeniuk of Shambhala Clothing was named the 2021 winner of the Enterprize Challenge, presented by Community Futures North Okanagan and VantageOne Credit Union, after her final pitch Wednesday, April 28. (Contributed)
Vernon’s boho boutique crowned Enterprize Challenge champion

Shambhala Clothing and its new owner take top prize valued around $20K in Dragon’s Den-style contest

(Pixabay photo)
Morning Start: Humans are just one of the estimated 8.7 million species on Earth

Your morning start for Thursday, April 29, 2021

B.C. Premier John Horgan and Jobs Minister Ravi Kahlon announce grants for businesses to set up online sales at the B.C. legislature, March 17, 2021. (B.C. government)
B.C. launches $500M fund to subsidize green business growth

InBC ‘prioritizes our people and planet with profits,’ minister says

This vacuum sealed package of MDMA was mailed to a Port Hardy family back in February along with a happy birthsay card signed by a Russian composer who died in 1924. (Twyla Mclachlan photo)
Mysterious package sent to B.C. family by dead Russian composer stuffed with ecstacy

Police confirm powder contained along with Happy Birthday wishes from Europe was MDMA

FILE – Diversion tunnels have been completed to redirect the Peace River during low water this summer, in one of the most critical steps to completing the Site C dam, March 2020. (BC Hydro)
COVID outbreak declared at Site C; 40 workers have been infected since March

There are 13 workers currently infected with COVID-19

Ronald Morlock from Salmon Arm wins $50,000 from a Lucky Lines Scratch & Win ticket. (BCLC image)
Salmon Arm man scratches to win $50,000

A new set of golf clubs is in Ron Morlock’s future

Anne-Marie Hutchins of Chilliwack with her daughter Emma and son Jayden. (Submitted)
Family of woman who died after visit to Chilliwack COVID test site wants change

Anne-Marie Hutchins’ sister said she was sent home despite chest pain and a history of tachycardia

FILE – Residents of the Kahnawake Mohawk Territory southwest of Montreal continue to monitor a blockade leading to blocked railroad tracks that pass through their community as they protest in support of Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs on Sunday, March 1, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Peter McCabe
B.C. Supreme Court rejects Wet’suwet’en bid to toss LNG pipeline certificate

Opposition last year by Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs set off Canada-wide rail blockades

Learn about how the pandemic is impacting the people of Revelstoke. (Tom Poole Photography/Tourism Revelstoke)
Revelstoke survey says mental health and well being biggest priority amidst pandemic

The survey was done by over 900 people last fall

For the month of May, Hillside Winery is donating $1 from every bottle of their signature muscat ottenel wine to the B.C. Hospitality Foundation. (Hillside Winery photo)
Naramata winery helps hurting hospitality workers

$1 from every bottle of Hillside Winery’s muscat ottonel goes to B.C. Hospitality Foundation

There were 215 cases of COVID-19 in the Central Okanagan from April 18 to 24, according to BCCDC data. (BC Centre for Disease Control)
COVID-19 cases continue downward trend in Central Okanagan

From April 18 to 24, Central Okanagan recorded 215 cases

Most Read